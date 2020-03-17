New York Festival of Song and Caramoor Present Live Stream of THE ART OF PLEASURE

NYFOS and its Emerging Artists bring the eclectic and uplifting program

THE ART OF PLEASURE to the world today and tomorrow.



This concert at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah, NY

was performed on Sunday without an audience and live-streamed,

and will be viewable through the end of Wednesday, March 18.



Watch the entire program for free on

Caramoor's YouTube Channel

(https://youtu.be/iOIGj-_JLJg)

Music by Montsalvatge, Rachmaninoff, Piazzolla, Bernstein, Jonathan Dove,

Tom Lehrer, Gabriel Kahane, Michael John LaChiusa, The Kinks, and more.

Jump to Full Program



Read Steven Blier's Program Notes:

http://blog.nyfos.org/the-art-of-pleasure



Featuring Caramoor's 2020 Schwab Vocal Rising Stars:

Soprano ELAINE DAIBER

Mezzo-soprano SIENA LICHT MILLER

Tenor TERRENCE CHIN-LOY

Baritone THOMAS WEST

Pianist SHAWN CHANG



And pianist/host STEVEN BLIER



NYFOS's 12th annual residency at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You