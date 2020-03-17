New York Festival of Song and Caramoor Present Live Stream of THE ART OF PLEASURE
NYFOS and its Emerging Artists bring the eclectic and uplifting program
THE ART OF PLEASURE to the world today and tomorrow.
This concert at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah, NY
was performed on Sunday without an audience and live-streamed,
and will be viewable through the end of Wednesday, March 18.
Watch the entire program for free on
Caramoor's YouTube Channel
(https://youtu.be/iOIGj-_JLJg)
Music by Montsalvatge, Rachmaninoff, Piazzolla, Bernstein, Jonathan Dove,
Tom Lehrer, Gabriel Kahane, Michael John LaChiusa, The Kinks, and more.
Jump to Full Program
Read Steven Blier's Program Notes:
http://blog.nyfos.org/the-art-of-pleasure
Featuring Caramoor's 2020 Schwab Vocal Rising Stars:
Soprano ELAINE DAIBER
Mezzo-soprano SIENA LICHT MILLER
Tenor TERRENCE CHIN-LOY
Baritone THOMAS WEST
Pianist SHAWN CHANG
And pianist/host STEVEN BLIER
NYFOS's 12th annual residency at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
