New York City Will Not Allow Parades or Street Fairs Until At Least September 30
New York City has put all summer parades and street fairs on hold until at least September 30, according to The New York Post.
"No, we don't need big events anytime soon," Mayor Bill de Blasio said on CNN. "We've had a lot of success making New York City healthier and we've got to stick to that plan.
de Blasio said there is no way to safely have the experiences the city is used to.
"The kinds of gatherings we're used to - the parades, the fairs - we just can't have that while we're focusing on health right now," he added.
This includes the West Indian American Day Carnival in Brooklyn on Labor Day weekend, the Dominican Day Parade in midtown Manhattan and the San Gennaro festival in Little Italy.
Officials also will not issue any permits for events that could interfere with the city's 'Open Streets' or 'Open Restaurants' programs, which allow for pedestrians to use streets for walking to encourage social distancing, or restaurants to use them for outdoor dining.
