New York City Master Chorale Announces 2023-2024 Season

The New York City Master Chorale today announced its 2023-2024 season, the group's 18th since its founding and third under Artistic Director David J. Recca.

The 60-voice chorale will present three concert performances beginning with Annelies, a choral setting of The Diary of Anne Frank by James Whitbourn, scored for solo soprano, choir, and chamber ensemble, on Sunday, November 12. In March of 2024, the choir will collaborate with the West Village Chorale on a program including Ysaye Barnwell's Would you harbor me? and Marques L. A. Garrett's My heart be brave. Finally, in May, the Master Chorale will share "Evening's Empire," a night-themed program featuring a world-premiere commission by Tara Mack and Peter Klatzow's Return of the Moon with marimbist Makoto Nakura.

"Our upcoming season includes a broad array of genres and eras and offers a unique opportunity for audiences to expand their experience of choral music as we journey together from the 15th century to present day with a stunning and playful new commission," said David J. Recca, Artistic Director. "We are also delighted to be working with so many new friends and treasured collaborators, including Tara Mack, Makoto Nakura, Colin Britt and the West Village Chorale and others, and cannot wait to welcome our audiences in November, March, and May."

The NYC Master Chorale will hold auditions on August 23 and 30 and September 6. Interested singers should review the audition information available Click Here and email info@nycmasterchorale.org to schedule.

Tickets to NYC Master Chorale concerts are available on a sliding scale and always free for children under 18 years old and ticketing information is distributed via the choir's email list and social media platforms.

Led by Artistic Director David J. Recca, and founded in 2005 by Thea Kano, New York City Master Chorale connects people through choral music by presenting high-quality concerts inspired by the distinct energy, diversity, and talent of New York City. The Chorale seeks to engage and inspire audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and musical experience by performing a challenging repertoire of traditional and contemporary works, working in collaboration with other artists and organizations who share our vision, and bringing our music into the community through our outreach and education programs. The choir rehearses weekly on Wednesday evenings in Manhattan.

An award-winning conductor, educator, pianist, and singer, David J. Recca holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting from the Yale School of Music, a Master of Music degree in Choral Conducting from the Eastman School of Music, and a Performer's Certificate in Vocal Coaching and a Bachelor of Music degree in Composition from Purchase College. In addition to his academic appointment at Purchase College, Recca has worked with the New Amsterdam Singers and the Southern Connecticut Camerata and conducted groups across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. He has lectured and published on musicianship and transcription, guest conducted ensembles, taught musicians of all ages nationally and led international masterclasses in conducting. He is a member of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA), the College Music Society (CMS), and the National Collegiate Choral Organization (NCCO).