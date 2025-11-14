New York City Ballet And The American Guild Of Musical Artists Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City Ballet (NYCB) and the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), the union representing NYCB’s dancers and stage managers, will move forward with a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract. AGMA artists have voted in favor of the agreement, which now awaits ratification by the AGMA Board of Governors at its November 24 monthly meeting.

The agreement outlines provisions related to cost-of-living concerns, safety, and broader working conditions for dancers and stage managers, with the aim of supporting artists both on and off stage. In announcing the tentative deal, NYCB noted, “New York City Ballet is very pleased to have arrived at a successful conclusion of contract negotiations with AGMA, and we look forward to an exciting and wonderful season featuring the Company’s extraordinary artists as they perform the greatest ballet repertory in the world.”

The AGMA Negotiating Committee for New York City Ballet added, “We’re incredibly proud of how our entire shop came together during this process. This agreement reflects not only our unity and dedication to one another, but also our shared commitment to continuing the tradition of excellence that defines New York City Ballet. We look forward to carrying that spirit into the upcoming Nutcracker season and beyond.”

ABOUT NEW YORK CITY BALLET

New York City Ballet is one of the world’s major dance companies, founded in 1948 by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein. The company is now led by Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, and Executive Director Katherine Brown, and maintains a commitment to creative excellence and to nurturing future generations of dancers and choreographers.

ABOUT AGMA

The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) is the labor union representing singers, dancers, and staging staff in opera, ballet, contemporary dance, and concert choral performance across the United States. With approximately 7,000 members, AGMA negotiates more than 70 collective bargaining agreements nationwide to ensure safe working conditions and fair employment standards. The union holds a direct charter from the AFL-CIO and is affiliated with the Associated Actors and Artists of America, the Department for Professional Employees (DPE), and the Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG).