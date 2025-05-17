New Wave Arts Brings BAUDELAIRE'S PASSION to the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Wave Arts has announced the upcoming performances of Baudelaire’s Passion, an evocative theatrical production that delves into the life, love, and art of the renowned 19th-century French poet, Charles Baudelaire. The play will run from May 21 to May 25, 2025, at The American Theatre of Actors Inc., located at 314 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019.

Baudelaire’s Passion offers audiences an immersive experience into Baudelaire’s extraordinary life, exploring themes of love, passion, and the transformative power of art. Through a compelling narrative and dynamic performances, the production brings to life the complexities of a poet whose work continues to influence and inspire.

This production is a testament to New Wave Arts’ commitment to presenting thought-provoking and artistically rich performances. By shedding light on Baudelaire’s contributions to literature and his enduring legacy, Baudelaire’s Passion invites audiences to reflect on the timeless nature of artistic expression.

Performances take place May 21 through May 25.

About New Wave Arts:

New Wave Arts is a dynamic production company dedicated to bringing innovative and culturally significant theatrical works to the stage. With a focus on storytelling that resonates with contemporary audiences, New Wave Arts seeks to inspire, challenge, and entertain through the power of live performance.