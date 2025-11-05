New Short Film Celebrates 50 Years of THE WIZ with Original Stars Dee Dee Bridgewater and Joni Palmer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fifty years after The Wiz premiered on Broadway, a new short film is revisiting the landmark musical through the voices of two of its original cast members. Director Samira Fuller-Farquhar’s If You Believe brings together Dee Dee Bridgewater, who originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch, and Joni Palmer, an ensemble dancer in the 1975 production, for an on-camera conversation about the show’s creation and legacy.

The film, which premieres November 7, 2025, on Bridgewater’s official YouTube channel, also features a new performance of Glinda’s signature number, “If You Believe,” with Bridgewater accompanied by jazz pianist Tamir Hendelman.

In the film, Bridgewater and Palmer recall the early days of The Wiz and the challenges faced by the creative team behind what was then a radical reimagining of The Wizard of Oz through an all-Black lens. “Imagine, a Black Wizard of Oz. How many doors did [they] get slammed in [their] faces?” they say, reflecting on the persistence of producer Ken Harper and composer Charlie Smalls, whose vision helped redefine representation on Broadway.

Their discussion traces how The Wiz, which won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, opened doors for Black artists in musical theatre and influenced generations of performers who followed.

Fuller-Farquhar, the film’s director, approaches the project from a personal angle: Palmer is her grandmother. “This film is a tribute to the roots, the genius, and the spirit of The Wiz,” she said. “Bringing my grandmother and Ms. Bridgewater together to share their memories—and giving Ms. Bridgewater a new stage for her legendary role—felt like the right way to mark the 50th anniversary.”

About the Participants

Dee Dee Bridgewater won a Tony Award in 1975 for her performance as Glinda and went on to a celebrated international career as a jazz vocalist, earning three GRAMMY Awards and being named an NEA Jazz Master.

Joni Palmer performed multiple ensemble roles in The Wiz, contributing to George Faison’s Tony-winning choreography. Her career also includes appearances in Hello, Dolly! and on the television series Fame.

Samira Fuller-Farquhar is an emerging filmmaker whose previous work includes projects for Sofia Coppola’s Sofia Wines, Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, and Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.