New Opera Comic Book â€“ VOLUME ONE: THE MAGIC FLUTE Out Now

International conductor Dr. Elizabeth Askren has released the first volume of her new opera comic book series Volume One: The Magic Flute, available on Amazon.

In the spring of 2020, Askren created and hosted the mixed-media children's edutainment show MaestraMagic! with her daughter Lily. Inspired by PBS' Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and Leonard Bernstein's Young People's Concerts, the show teaches music and life lessons in an engaging and heartwarming way as it introduces young viewers to instruments, creativity, and important values like empathy and teamwork.

Written and adapted by Askren, MaestraMagic!'s The Magic Flute is an innovative comic book that brings opera storytelling into the hands and ears of readers great and small. The story can be followed using both the visual illustrations and the accompanying audio excerpts through musical QR codes, providing a uniquely enhanced experience.



The Magic Flute's readers follow Prince Tamino's journey as he and his friends face challenges, learn important lessons about honesty and love, and discover the strength to overcome obstacles. With illustrations by Daryna Kudenko and a visual narrative adaptation by Anca Stefania Robu, this vibrant adaptation is perfect for elementary school-aged and homeschooled children as it makes opera exciting and relatable while sharing lessons about character and values.Â OUT NOW on Amazon!

Askren explains, "I created MaestraMagic! in the spring of 2020 with my then seven-year-old daughter while homeschooling her in our home in Transylvania, Romania during the COVID lockdown. During this time of fear and uncertainty, we searched for a children's entertainment show that was gentle and kind, and focused on music. To my surprise, there was nothing available. Looking at my imaginative daughter, who loved to sing and perform, I thought, 'We have the creativity and definitely the time, so let's create a show ourselves!' And our passion project adventure began."