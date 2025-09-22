New Objects Coming To The Maritime City Exhibition At The South Street Seaport Museum

This update will introduce 55 newly installed artifacts from the Museum's collections and archives, offering fresh insights into New York City's rich maritime history.
On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the South Street Seaport Museum will unveil a new rotation of objects in its acclaimed exhibition, Maritime City. This update will introduce 55 newly installed artifacts from the Museum's collections and archives, offering fresh insights into New York City's rich maritime history.
Spanning three floors, Maritime City features 540 carefully selected items that reveal how New York's identity as a global capital of culture and commerce is deeply rooted in its origins as a seaport. With this rotation, visitors will encounter a wide range of materials-from intricately crafted ship models and rare China Trade goods to oil paintings, scrimshaw, early 20th century photographs, and hand-colored prints-that reflect the depth and diversity of the Museum's collections.
New Objects on display starting September 24, 2025
