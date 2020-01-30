New Musical LAUGH WHILE YOU CAN Comes to Torn Page This Weekend
A studio presentation of "Laugh While You Can," a new musical by Celine Carroll and Fiona Looney directed by the internationally celebrated director Ray Yeates, will be seen as part of the 2020 Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival in three performances this weekend. Music direction is by veteran Broadway music director Jeffrey Saver.
Taking place at Torn Page, 435 West 22nd Street, the Chelsea townhouse where Yeates - the Dublin City arts officer and former artistic director of axis: Ballymun - is an artist in residence, "Laugh While You Can" explores the touching and often funny experiences of people living with dementia and their caregivers. Featured in the cast are George Lee Andrews ("A Little Night Music" and "Phantom of the Opera" for which he holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for longest stint in a Broadway production); Joe Grifasi ("The Mystery of Edwin Drood" "Bull"); Cass Morgan ("Memphis," "Mary Poppins"); Alma Cuervo ("Cabaret," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown"); Sara Jean Ford ("Cats," "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying"); Ryah Nixon ("9 to 5"); Kathleen Warner Yeates, and Ben Becher. Yeates was formerly the artistic director of the famed Abbey Theatre in Dublin. Saver's music direction and conducting credits include "Chicago," "End of the Rainbow" and "Sister Act.""Laugh While You Can" is the closing show of the month-long Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival which concludes on Monday February 3. The world's only festival devoted exclusively to producing the plays of contemporary Irish playwrights from around the world, the 2020 edition is presents productions from Belfast, Dublin, Wexford, Manhattan and Queens. Torn Page, the historic Chelsea townhouse that was the home of Rip Torn and the late Geraldine Page. For tickets visit www.origintheatre.org
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Performances of Clue: A New Comedy began on January 25th at Cleveland Play House.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical
Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)
BWW TV: Get A Peek Inside MOULIN ROUGE's Make It Rain Rally At Le Poisson Rouge - Live at 7:30pm!
How wonderful life is because Moulin Rouge! is hosting its Make It Rain Rally tonight at Le Poisson Rouge, and we're giving you a peek inside all of t... (read more)
Taylor Iman Jones, Rachel Potter and More to Lead JOHNNY & THE DEVIL'S BOX and BURNED at New York Theatre Barn
The 13th season of New York Theatre Barn's signature New Works Series will launch on Monday, February 3rd, 2020, with exclusive pre-premieres of the n... (read more)
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Will Stage World Premiere of Ingrid Michaelson's THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Chicago Shakespeare Theater has announced today that it will stage the World Premiere musical The Notebook, based on the classic best-selling novel by... (read more)
Meet The Cast of MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's classic musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is returning to... (read more)