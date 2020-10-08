New Media and Tech Company ALL TOGETHER NOW Launches Digital Home With Events for Broadway For Biden and More

All Together Now harnesses the power of storytelling and technology to help companies and creators design unforgettable experiences.

Co-founders Jessica Ryan and Joe White announced All Together Now, a new media and technology company focused on building tools that empower anyone from anywhere to design live digital experiences and define what's possible by connecting communities in real time.

Since 2013, the team behind All Together Now, and its sister company Broadway Unlocked, have been telling stories and bringing communities together, in-person and online, through premiere watch parties, creator town halls, streaming galas, digital dance parties, film festivals, corporate events and more.

The new digital home will premiere with live, online events for Paul Taylor Dance Company, Milwaukee Film Festival, Only Make Believe, Broadway for Biden's In Our America Concert, Annapolis Opera, and more. In addition, Broadway Unlocked debuts a theatre inside All Together Now with a host of innovative projects including the opening night of The Hippodrome's This Wonderful Life; Take Me To Coffee Podcast - Live!; Like After Death, an interactive short film from Heredia Vision; and the premiere of High School Zoomsical, a musical short film shot entirely on Zoom from MT Shorts.

"Almost a decade ago, we premiered the first #Giveback Concert: theatre and YouTube celebrities, a studio audience in New York, and thousands of people connected through the internet came together for a live, shared experience that was the first of its kind. We're experts at combining in-person and digital experiences into a live broadcast. With All Together Now, we're putting the audience experience front and center because we think it's equally important," said Ryan.

"People from all over the world want to come together in real-time to celebrate the ideas they value and the content they love," said White. "The internet has helped companies, communities, and fandoms to grow wide, but live events have remained restrictive and exclusive, both physically and geographically. We're closing that gap by giving companies and creators the tools they need to design unforgettable live experiences online and bring their people together."

All Together Now harnesses the power of storytelling and technology to help companies and creators design unforgettable experiences. By focusing on bringing communities together through live digital events, All Together Now and its sister company Broadway Unlocked partner across diverse industries, including healthcare, non-profits, theatre, film festivals, conferences, podcasts, opera, education, and dance, to extend in-person events online. Through the 1% pledge, hundreds of hours have been donated to help raise $1.5 million dollars for great causes.

For more information on All Together Now, visit AllTogetherNow.Live.

For more information on Broadway Unlocked, visit BroadwayUnlocked.com.

