New Full & Part-Time Theatre Jobs in This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 4/29/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/29/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Media Planner Buyer

Apply at: https://bit.ly/3sJzX1p Serino Coyne LLC, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., a leading global communications company, is a dynamic mid-sized full-service Advertising and Marketing Agency, specializing in theatre and entertainment related accounts. We are seeking a Digital Media Planner/Buyer to support the Digital Media department with day-to-day digital media campaign management across display, paid search and paid social for a variety of entertainment-based accounts. Work acros... (more)

Classes / Instruction: One-Year Term Professional Lecturer of Theatre Studies

The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago invites applications for a full-time, one-year term faculty appointment in Theatre Studies for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Theatre School is an urban multicultural conservatory located in the heart of Chicago's vibrant theatre community. The ideal candidate will have expertise in varied approaches to directing, and they will bring knowledge of theatre history and dramatic literature, with a particular emphasis on non-Western and minoritari... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Non Union Performers for Virtual Production of Something Rotten

Seeking non-union performers for a remotely filmed, virtual production of Something Rotten! Russo Richardson Productions is a virtual theatre organization producing a fully remotely rehearsed, pre-recorded and streamed production of Something Rotten to be streamed July 30th and 31st, 2021. Auditions are open to performers of all ages and experience levels, based anywhere in the world. We are seeking performers for all roles. Please note that we are considering all performers for all roles... (more)

Internships - Creative: The Henegar Center Theatre JOB FAIR

THEATER JOB FAIR: By Appointment Only Date: May 17th 2021 Time 11:00am-7:00pm Location: The Henegar Center for the Arts 625 E. New Haven Ave. Melbourne FL 32903 Come be a part of our 31st Season and join our Production Team. The Henegar Center for the Arts is a non-profit Theatre boasting a 402 seat Mainstage and 80 seat Black Box. Located in Melbourne Florida near the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. The Henegar is currently seeking enthusiastic and experienced individuals from the theatre comm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Full-Time, Salaried Assistant for Film & Commercial Writer, Director & Producer

Nathan Breton (he/him) seeks an assistant to aid in the growth of his creative, professional, and business goals. Nathan is a distributed filmmaker and trusted commercial video partner. With a background in agency, production, and post-production, Nathan's skillset stretches across the business & logistics of production, creative direction, client strategy, and technical workflows. Responsible for millions of dollars of commercial work (past and current clients include Alibaba, Facebook, HP, Cam... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Theo Ubique seeks a Managing Director who demonstrates strong executive leadership skills, and has a passion for the arts and understands their impact on the lives of the community. The Managing Director is responsible for rendering the Artistic Director's vision into practicable initiatives that are financially sound and supported, and which galvanize the board, staff and extended community behind it. The Managing Director is responsible for the overall business, administrative, and operati... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Touring Assistant Company Manager

NETworks Presentations is seeking Assistant Company Managers for national tours launching over the 2021/2022 season. NETworks is committed to building and retaining an inclusive and diverse staff across all projects. As an equal opportunity at-will employer, we strive to create working environments that are welcoming, inclusive, and equitable. We do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of age, race, religion, color, disability, sex, gender identity/expres... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Touring Company Manager

NETworks Presentations is seeking experienced Company Managers for first and second class national tours launching over the 2021/2022 season. Theatrical touring experience preferred. NETworks is committed to building and retaining an inclusive and diverse staff across all projects. As an equal opportunity at-will employer, we strive to create working environments that are welcoming, inclusive, and equitable. We do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development- Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse seeks an experienced and passionate development professional for the role of Director of Development (DOD) to support the next chapter of the organization's expansion and impact. Who is Pasadena Playhouse? The Pasadena Playhouse was founded in 1917 by theater impresario Gilmor Brown. Galvanizing a community largely made up of wealthy easterners, Brown raised money from over 1,000 citizens in Pasadena to purchase land at 39 S. El Molino and in 1925 the current landmarked... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: New York City Marketing / Junior Sales Associate

Want to join the BroadwayWorld team for a great, full-time work from home opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site's tri-state area sales and marketing team on a variety of special projects including sales and developing your own client relationships. This is the ideal opportunity for someone seeking entry into the field of digital sales, marketing and communications, with an added emphasis on new business development. Position includes cooper... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

Organization Milwaukee Repertory Theater (Milwaukee Rep) is the premiere producing performing arts organization in Wisconsin and one of the largest professional theaters in the United States. Milwaukee Rep's mission is to ignite positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity. Its core values are qual... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Fellow - Northern Stage

Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks a highly motivated Education Fellow for its 2021-2022 season. Northern Stage is a LORT D 240 seat regional theater, producing a mainstage season, new works development, and extensive educational programs. The Education Fellow reports directly to the Director of the Education and works closely with the Education Manager, Teaching Artists, and Education Production Teams. This position is a vital member of the education team and provides a learning ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Administrative Interns

Amas Musical Theatre is seeking interns to assist staff in the administration of programming and organization of their new office space located in the Film Center Building in the Theatre District. The Assistant will work closely with the Artistic Producer and Amas staff, supporting all aspects of the administration of one of New York's leading Off-Broadway non-profits now in its 52nd season. Responsibilities may include: • Assistance in phone, messages, filing, letter writing, calenda... (more)

Classes / Instruction: On The Stage - Sales Development Representative

Company Description On The Stage is an all-in-one online SaaS platform designed for school, community, and independent theatre makers by theatre professionals with real experience in the tech industry. We make Broadway caliber technology tools to help live arts producers achieve their creative and financial goals. Our end-to-end SaaS platform includes a comprehensive online ticketing system, public-facing promotional portals, adaptable audience engagement features, live capture and streami... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: COVID-19 Safety Specialist

The COVID Safety Specialist will report to the Production Manager and Managing Director during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for: The COVID Safety Specialist monitors and enforces all of the protocols for social distancing, reduced occupancy limits in spaces, testing, symptom monitoring, cleaning, disinfecting and PPE training. The ICS will receive appropriate training, including documentation from the Health Education Services, to be a COVID-19 Compliance Officer... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Cutter/Draper/Stitcher

The Costume Cutter/Draper/Stitcher will report to the Costume Shop Supervisor during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for the following: The Costume Cutter/Draper/Stitcher works with the Costume Shop Supervisor to coordinate workflow of all built, purchased, rented or pulled costume projects in the shop. They are responsible for patterning and cutting assigned costumes and overseeing alterations. The CSCDS also conducts or supervises the dying of fabric and basic co... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Supervisor

The Wardrobe Supervisor will report to the Costume Shop Supervisor during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for the following: The Wardrobe Supervisor is responsible for ensuring smoothly-run performances and preserving the integrity of the original costume design for each production. Responsibilities include coordinating and conducting costume changes, maintaining and repairing costumes. When not in production, the Wardrobe Supervisor assists in the costume shop as ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Supervisor

The Costume Shop Supervisor will report to the Production Manager during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for: The Costume Shop Supervisor is responsible for the safe construction of any and all costume needs of a production and oversees the management of the costume shop and wardrobe departments. They work closely and collaboratively with season designers to successfully achieve the design for each show. This position manages the costume budgets and build schedul... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Properties Master

The Props Master will report to the Production Manager during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for: The Prop Master oversees the Prop Shop and is the sole member of it. They are responsible for the prop builds for each production. IATSE crew will be responsible for the backstage running of any props during the show. The Prop Master makes sure the shop functions efficiently, maintains the prop budget, effectively communicates with the Production Manager, directors, ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Assistant Equity Stage Manager

The Assistant Equity Stage Manager for each production will report to the show's Equity Stage Manager during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for the following: Assistant Equity Stage Managers at Chautauqua Theater Company will work directly with Equity Stage Managers on all productions. They will see a show through from pre-production to closing, working with the stage manager to manage the rehearsal room, and running the deck in technical rehearsals and performanc... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Equity Stage Manager

The Equity Stage Manager for each production will report to the Production Manager during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for the following: CTC's Equity Stage Manager's are the lead stage managers for all CTC productions. The stage management team's for each show will consist of one Equity Stage Manager and one Equity Assistant Stage Manager. The SM spearheads or delegates rehearsal setup & breakdown for the show they are stage managing, works with the artistic of... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Arts Marketing Associate

The Arts Marketing Associate will report to the Arts Marketing Specialist (a year round position that is part of the Institution's marketing department) during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for collaboration with the Arts Marketing Specialist for the following items in regards to Chautauqua Theater Company: *Coordination of all printed/electronic materials orders and development including: show posters, dramaturgical posters handouts, discount code postcards, pro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

The Assistant Company Manager will report to the Company Manager during the Summer Assembly season. He/She/They will be responsible for the following: Serving each member of the company by helping to create and maintain a safe, comfortable, positive working environment. This person runs many errands, assists in company hospitality, organizes and executes food service and all needs of the company members as well as assists the Managing Director with any general management needs. About Us... (more)