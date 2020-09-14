New Film SC7NARIO Starring Amber Ardolino, Alex Wong, Tyler Hanes and More to Premiere on BroadwayHD

SC7NARIO will premiere on National Dance Day, Saturday, September 19.

SC7NARIO, a new 18-minute film starring a stunning company of Broadway's greatest dancers, will premiere exclusively on National Dance Day, September 19, 2020 on BroadwayHD. The genre-defying film, starring Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), Max Clayton (Moulin Rouge!, Hello, Dolly!), Karla Garcia ("Smash," West Side Story), and Alex Wong (Newsies, "So You Think You Can Dance"), has been choreographed by Banji Aborisade, and directed by Aborisade and Moogie Brooks. The film features an original score by Mason Bonner.

In SC7NARIO, a writer sits alone in a cafe as he cultivates a new story. As he paints a picture of the day's happenings, the unwitting patrons around him serve as his muses. While the stories initially bend and twist to his will, his control of the world begins to slip through his fingers, leading him to question: am I the storyteller or the story?

SC7NARIO was filmed in 2019 on location at Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The 36-member cast features a stunning assemblage of some of the leading dancers on Broadway including cast members from Hamilton, Newsies, Moulin Rouge!and West Side Story, among others, and featured dancers from major cinema and television projects, including "So You Think You Can Dance," "Fosse/Verdon," and "Smash," and the upcoming film versions of In the Heights and West Side Story.

film features leading dancers Tyler Hanes, Virgil 'Lil O' Gadson, Alex Wong, Max Clayton, Ryan Steele, Karla Garcia, Amber Ardolino, Christine Cornish Smith, Terk Lewis, Francesca Granell, and Ryan Breslin with Blair Beasley, JJ Butler, Lauren Butler, Damian Chambers, Reanna Comstock, Adam Coy, Alexa De Barr, Joseph Fierberg, Lexi Garcia, David Guzman, Jordan Fife Hunt, Erin Kei, Major King, Katie Laduca, John Manolis, Mateo Melendez, Hamilton Moore, Nicolette Pappas, Whitney Renee, Madeline Rodrigue, Hillary Smith, Katherine Stanas, Ryan VanDenBoom, Richard Westfahl, and Gabriella Whiting.

Cinematography and editing is by Barton Cortright, costume design is by Kathryn Bailey, and production design is by Ann Beyersdorfer. Producers are Ernie Febbitz Productions and Incline Productions. Moogie Brooks is Executive Producer.

SC7NARIO will also be the centerpiece of a BroadwayHD playlist celebrating dance that will be available September 19th as well. The playlist will feature some of the most unforgettable dance performances to ever hit the stage including 42nd Street, An American in Paris, Cats, Fame, The Nutcracker, Memphis, and Pippin. In addition, amazing productions from The Royal Ballet will be available on BroadwayHD the same day in a separate playlist.

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You