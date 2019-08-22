New FORBIDDEN BROADWAY To Take Aim At TOOTSIE, FROZEN, THE CHER SHOW And More!

Aug. 22, 2019  
According to Michael Riedel of The New York Post, a new installment of the musical theatre parody staple, Forbidden Broadway, is on the way!

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation is currently slated for a 10-week run at The Triad, beginning September 18,

In the latest chapter, the show's creator, Gerard Alessandrini, will skewer some of Broadway's most recent hits including Tootsie, Frozen, The Ferryman, The Cher Show, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Hello, Dolly!, Disney on Broadway and more!

Forbidden Broadway has been an unstoppable force in theatre since 1982 when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day.

Forbidden Broadway has won numerous awards in its history in addition to the Tony Honors, which include Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards.

The last off-Broadway installment of the show closed in 2014.



