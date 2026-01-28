New Dramatists Annual Spring Luncheon Will Honor Stephen Schwartz This May

The New Dramatists Annual Spring Luncheon, honoring multi-award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, will be held on Tuesday, May 26, in the Broadway Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis.

The luncheon will begin with a champagne reception at 11:15AM and end promptly at 2:30PM. Tickets are $550, or $5000 for a table of 10 seats (a portion of which is tax-deductible). Premium sponsorships and ad packages are also available.

“For five decades, composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz has been building an impressive body of work defined by adventure and artistic experimentation,” says Emily Morse, Artistic Director of New Dramatists. "Like the generations of playwrights supported by New Dramatists, Mr. Schwartz is unafraid to reinvent himself, and with the phenomenon of Wicked, Mr. Schwartz's magic is solidified in our cultural imagination. This May, New Dramatists looks forward to honoring him at our Spring Luncheon; for his influential legacy, for the work he will continue to make, and for mentoring and nurturing the next generation of musical theatre makers.”

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit Wicked and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working (which he also adapted and directed), Rags, Children of Eden, and The Queen Of Versailles. For film, in addition to the two-part adaptation of Wicked, he wrote the songs for The Prince of Egypt. and collaborated with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted. In the classical field, he collaborated with Leonard Bernstein on the English texts for Bernstein's Mass, and his opera, Seance On a Wet Afternoon, was produced at Opera Santa Barbara and New York City Opera. Mr. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and a special Tony Award for his support of young theatre artists.