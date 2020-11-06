New Carmen Herrera Mural NYC Landmark Unveiled
The mural was created by Carmen Herrera, the prominent 105 year old Cuban-born artist,
A new mural by Carmen Herrera, the prominent 105 year old Cuban-born artist, will soon appear on the wall of a school in Spanish Harlem, JHS 99, visible from the FDR Drive, executed by students in the Publicolor program.
Titled Uno Dos Tres, it features a dramatic black and white design, 54 feet wide and 17 feet high, creating a new Manhattan landmark visible from the nearby FDR Drive where, according to the NYSDOT, approximately 175,000 vehicles pass each day.
The artwork was installed the week October 26th and unveiled on Thursday October 29th with a dedication by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and speeches from Publicolor Founder Ruth Shuman and Carmen Herrera's close friend, artist Tony Bechara.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Is THE MASKED SINGER's Mushroom a Broadway Veteran?
It's the pressing question on America's mind right now... who is Mushroom? On the latest season of FOX's The Masked Singer, one of the contestants has...
THE OSMONDS - A NEW MUSICAL Announces 2021-2022 UK Tour
A new musical based on show business family, The Osmonds, is set to begin a 30- week tour, kicking off at New Wimbledon Theatre on August 26, 2021. ...
Auditions Are Open For Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE
Jason Robert Brown has revealed that casting is underway for his new musical, Farewell My Concubine....
Dates and New Changes Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour
Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021! ...
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Laura Osnes' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
Laura Osnes is stopping by Birdland on November 6 for her concert The Paths Not Taken, with help from Fred Lassen!...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 5- INTO THE WOODS Opens On Broadway
On this day in 1987, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's fractured fairytale, Into The Woods opened on Broadway!...