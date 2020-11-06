New Carmen Herrera Mural NYC Landmark Unveiled

The mural was created by Carmen Herrera, the prominent 105 year old Cuban-born artist,

A new mural by Carmen Herrera, the prominent 105 year old Cuban-born artist, will soon appear on the wall of a school in Spanish Harlem, JHS 99, visible from the FDR Drive, executed by students in the Publicolor program.

Titled Uno Dos Tres, it features a dramatic black and white design, 54 feet wide and 17 feet high, creating a new Manhattan landmark visible from the nearby FDR Drive where, according to the NYSDOT, approximately 175,000 vehicles pass each day.

The artwork was installed the week October 26th and unveiled on Thursday October 29th with a dedication by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and speeches from Publicolor Founder Ruth Shuman and Carmen Herrera's close friend, artist Tony Bechara.

