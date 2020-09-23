New Book Will Give An Inside Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
On The Roof: A look inside Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish by Samantha Hahn is now available to preorder from Pegasus.
A new book will be released giving an inside look at the Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.
On The Roof: A look inside Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish by Samantha Hahn is now available to preorder from Pegasus here.
Samantha Hahn, the youngest member of the cast, tells the story of how "Yiddish Fiddler" came to be. Samantha has interviewed the cast, crew, and creative team - each with a unique take on the show and the impact it has had on their lives - for a behind-the-scenes look at what makes "Yiddish Fiddler" so special.
On the Roof takes the reader on a never before seen journey - from rehearsals that end in tears and screaming in elevators, to the beautiful bonds between company members as strangers turn into family.
"When we opened, something sort of miraculous happened. There we were - a hit. Our youngest member has written this altogether delightful recounting of the experience. Samantha Hahn is not only a gifted performer but a delightful documentarian; she takes you through our auditions, rehearsals, backstage life, mishaps, and relationships, and shares stories and intimate thoughts from the entire team. Come, sit in on a rehearsal or two..." -Joel Grey
