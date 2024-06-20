New Block of Tickets On Sale for THE GREAT GATSBY Through February 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new block of tickets is now on sale for the hit Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel The Great Gatsby, starring Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensations Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada. Tickets are now available through February 23, 2025.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby , a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century. Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, “led by vocal-powerhouse stars, Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby is an extravagant, crowd-pleasing spectacle, where a cascade of visual splendor showers the eye.” (Washington Post) The musical features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). The Great Gatsby began previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway).

As recently announced, today also marks the launch of the show’s monthly event series celebrating the “Roaring 20s” with Gatsby-esque festivities from the 20th–29th of every month. Audience members will have access delightful surprises, giveaways, and contests, inside and outside of the theater, which in its inaugural month culminates with the release of The Great Gatsby (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on June 28. See the June events listed below, for more information and the full calendar of events for each month’s “Roaring 20s” celebration, visit broadwaygatsby.com/roaringtwenties .

Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensations Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, “Smash”) and Eva Noblezada(Hadestown, Miss Saigon), lead the cast of The Great Gatsby alongside Noah J. Ricketts (“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard(MJ: the Musical), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Jeff Kready (Company), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Ryah Nixon (Boop! The Musical), Pascal Pastrana (A Beautiful Noise), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Derek Jordan Taylor (Funny Girl), Tanairi Sade Vazquez (On Your Feet!), and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), Jake Trammel (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.

The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. The production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day, and sold out the entire run before its very first performance.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Chunsoo Shin, the lead producer of The Great Gatsby musical, says, “I am passionate about producing this show because it provides a modern audience with the true essence of idealism that is expressed eloquently in the novel and now on stage. The Great Gatsby is a masterpiece that grows and changes as it’s experienced by each new generation, in every culture, and people — and yet, still maintains its uniqueness, with its fascinating characters that burst with vitality. The entire team behind The Great Gatsby is beyond thrilled to present this timeless, glamourous, and resplendent production on Broadway — that is becoming even more refined, resonant, and expressive, following our world premiere production.”

The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

Tickets for the Broadway production are $39–199 (incl. $2 facility fee), and are now on sale at Telecharge.com through February 23, 2025. Group tickets are on sale through May 25, 2025. The regular performance schedule is: Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 2pm & 8pm, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Holiday schedules may vary, for more information visit broadwaygatsby.com.