New Block of Tickets Available for MJ Through January 2025

A new block of tickets for MJ are now on sale for performances through January 5, 2025.



Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon). The production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as ‘MJ.’



Since beginning performances in December 2021, the Broadway production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

The North American Tour is currently playing in Denver, CO starring Roman Banks, and the West End production premiered at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost on March 27. The Tony Award winning production will open in Hamburg, Germany in fall 2024 and in Sydney, Australia in 2025.

