New Art Dealers Alliance Announces Return of NADA House on Governors Island
NADA House participants will engage with the unique character of the spaces, exhibiting work in a diverse range of mediums.
The New Art Dealers Alliance has announced the third edition of NADA House, returning to Governors Island with 66 galleries, non-profits, artist-run spaces, and curators, presenting over 100 artists. The collaborative, public exhibition will take place May 8 - August 1, 2021 in an expanded format, with gallery presentations in over 50 rooms in three neighboring turn-of-the-century colonial revival buildings."We're excited to continue our partnership with Governors Island, a site that offers a unique and historic platform for artists to share their work," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "We look forward to welcoming back visitors and New Yorkers alike to experience and celebrate the best of contemporary art in-person this spring and summer." NADA House participants will engage with the unique character of the spaces, exhibiting work in a diverse range of mediums including large-scale installations, immersive environments, wall murals, and outdoor sculpture. Numerous artists at NADA House this year will present works that directly respond to the complex history of Governors Island's colonial, military, and political past, including Camille Hoffman (False Flag); Dagnini and Alexander Shchurenkov (Fragment); Monsieur Zohore and Sandy Williams IV (New Release); and Alix Vernet (Real Pain); among others. In the areas surrounding the buildings, this year's exhibition will include NADA House's largest presentation of outdoor artworks to date, with an audio presentation of sounds works by six Puerto Rican contemporary artists organized by Embajada; and sculptures by Alejandro Almanza Pereda (anonymous gallery), Tamika Rivera (Fort Makers), Adam Parker Smith (The Hole); John Drue Scott Worrell (Gern en Regalia); Rachel Nelson and Erik Zajaceskowski (secret project robot); and others. The exhibition will open concurrently with the beginning of Governors Island's 2021 Public Season and will run through the summer, with monthly in-person and virtual programmatic activations-a full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. During the course of NADA House, Governors Island will also be host to numerous exhibitions, events, and residencies by arts organizations and nonprofits such as Shandaken Projects, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC), and more. Additionally, a newly-designed Digital Catalogue will be featured on newartdealers.org to increase access to the exhibition for those who might not be able to visit in person. NADA and Governors Island are continuing to monitor and follow all state and local public health guidelines, and are working closely to ensure the safety and comfort for NADA House participants and visitors. NADA House will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 11am-5pm beginning May 8th. For ferry schedules and details about getting to the island click here.
FULL LIST OF PARTICIPANTS
Nir Altman, Munich
Ackerman Clarke, Chicago
Chris Bradley
Cole Lu, Littlewhitehead anonymous gallery, New York
Alejandro Almanza Pereda Baby Blue Gallery, Chicago
Ricardo PartidaJack Barrett, New York
Rasmus Myrup Josee Bienvenu Gallery, New York
Ana Bidart Bombon Projects, Barcelona
Josep Maynou Brackett Creek Exhibitions, Bozeman
Evan Mast Patel Brown Gallery, Toronto
Maya Fuhr, Alexa Hatanaka, Shaheer Zazai CANADA, New York
Willy Le Maitre CASANOVA, São Paulo
Ignacio Gatica, Martin LaRoche Catbox Contemporary, New York
Alix Pearlstein Creative Growth Art Center, Oakland
William Scott De Boer Gallery
Suzanne McClelland, Michael St. John, Monsieur Zohore Deli Gallery, New York
Ficus Interfaith DOCUMENT, Chicago
Andrew Norman Wilson Dürst Britt & Mayhew, The Hague
Joseph Montgomery EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York
Shellyne Rodriguez EMBAJADA, San Juan
Rebecca Adorno, Carola Cintrón, Joel "Yoyo" Rodriguez, Eduardo F. Rosario, Gabriella Torres-Ferrer, Enit Yaset, Demon Sleeper Emerson Dorsch Gallery, Miami
Ernesto Gutiérrez Moya FALSE FLAG, New York
Camille Hoffman FIERMAN, New York
Scott Covert, Matthew Kirk Zoe Fisher Projects, New York
Adam Alessi Patricia Fleming Gallery, Glasgow
Tako Taal Fort Makers, New York
Tamika Rivera Fragment Gallery, Moscow
Dagnini, Alexander Shchurenkov Franz Kaka, Toronto
Katie Lyle Gaa Gallery, Provincetown
Patrice Aphrodite Helmar Geary, New York
Johannah Herr Gern en Regalia, New York
John Drue Scott Worrell GOLESTANI, Dusseldorf
Estefania Puerta Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton
Colby Bird, Henry GlavinJack Hanley Gallery, New York
Jeff Williams, Marie Lorenz Eleanor Harwood Gallery, San Francisco
Kira Dominguez Hultgren The Hole, New York
Adam Parker Smith JDJ, Garrison
Lucia Love King's Leap, New York
Nandi Loaf, Tom Koehler LatchKey Gallery, New York
Josie Love Roebuck Morgan Lehman Gallery, New York
Edra Soto LETO, Warsaw
Honza Zamojski LLANO, Mexico City
María Sosa, Noe Martínez Kristen Lorello, New York
Scott Alario, Jeremy Stenger Emma Leigh Macdonald, New York
Laida Lertxundi Magenta Plains, New York
Nikholis Planck, Bill Saylor March, New York + Mrs., New York
Mike Goodlett Martos Gallery, New York
Arthur Simms MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo
Naotaka Hiro Paula Naughton, New York
Clement Siatous New Release, New York
Monsieur Zohore, Sandy Williams IV OCHI Projects, Los Angeles
Yasmine Nasser Diaz P.A.D., New York
Various Artists Polana Institute, Warsaw
Mikołaj Sobczak, Tadeusz Kantor Projet Pangée, Montreal
Rose Nestler PROXYCO Gallery, New York
Pablo Gómez Uribe Proyecto NASAL, Lima
Luis Enrique Zela Koort Rawson Projects, New York
Adam Taye, Chiraag Bhakta, Vivek Boray Real Pain, Los Angeles
Alix Vernet Ricco/Maresca Gallery, New York
Ken Grimes secret project robot, New York
Rachel Nelson, Erik Zajaceskowski SHRINE, New York
Willie Jinks Signs and Symbols, New York
Rachel Libeskind SITUATIONS, New York
Michelle Rosenberg Stems Gallery, Brussels
Léo Luccioni Turn Onz, Detroit
Jonathan Campolo, Denise Kupferschmidt, Amber Locke, Susanne Carr, Jonathan Hartshorn, Virginia Torrence, TD Sidell Ulterior Gallery, New York
Takashi Kunitani Zawahra Alejandro, San Juan
Quintín Rivera Toro