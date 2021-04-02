New Art Dealers Alliance Announces Return of NADA House on Governors Island

Apr. 2, 2021  
The New Art Dealers Alliance has announced the third edition of NADA House, returning to Governors Island with 66 galleries, non-profits, artist-run spaces, and curators, presenting over 100 artists. The collaborative, public exhibition will take place May 8 - August 1, 2021 in an expanded format, with gallery presentations in over 50 rooms in three neighboring turn-of-the-century colonial revival buildings.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Governors Island, a site that offers a unique and historic platform for artists to share their work," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "We look forward to welcoming back visitors and New Yorkers alike to experience and celebrate the best of contemporary art in-person this spring and summer."

NADA House participants will engage with the unique character of the spaces, exhibiting work in a diverse range of mediums including large-scale installations, immersive environments, wall murals, and outdoor sculpture. Numerous artists at NADA House this year will present works that directly respond to the complex history of Governors Island's colonial, military, and political past, including Camille Hoffman (False Flag); Dagnini and Alexander Shchurenkov (Fragment); Monsieur Zohore and Sandy Williams IV (New Release); and Alix Vernet (Real Pain); among others. In the areas surrounding the buildings, this year's exhibition will include NADA House's largest presentation of outdoor artworks to date, with an audio presentation of sounds works by six Puerto Rican contemporary artists organized by Embajada; and sculptures by Alejandro Almanza Pereda (anonymous gallery), Tamika Rivera (Fort Makers), Adam Parker Smith (The Hole); John Drue Scott Worrell (Gern en Regalia); Rachel Nelson and Erik Zajaceskowski (secret project robot); and others.

The exhibition will open concurrently with the beginning of Governors Island's 2021 Public Season and will run through the summer, with monthly in-person and virtual programmatic activations-a full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. During the course of NADA House, Governors Island will also be host to numerous exhibitions, events, and residencies by arts organizations and nonprofits such as Shandaken Projects, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC), and more.

Additionally, a newly-designed Digital Catalogue will be featured on newartdealers.org to increase access to the exhibition for those who might not be able to visit in person.

NADA and Governors Island are continuing to monitor and follow all state and local public health guidelines, and are working closely to ensure the safety and comfort for NADA House participants and visitors. NADA House will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 11am-5pm beginning May 8th. For ferry schedules and details about getting to the island click here.

FULL LIST OF PARTICIPANTS


Ackerman Clarke, Chicago
Chris Bradley

Nir Altman, Munich
Cole Lu, Littlewhitehead

anonymous gallery, New York
Alejandro Almanza Pereda

Baby Blue Gallery, Chicago
Ricardo Partida

Jack Barrett, New York
Rasmus Myrup

Josee Bienvenu Gallery, New York
Ana Bidart

Bombon Projects, Barcelona
Josep Maynou

Brackett Creek Exhibitions, Bozeman
Evan Mast

Patel Brown Gallery, Toronto
Maya Fuhr, Alexa Hatanaka, Shaheer Zazai

CANADA, New York
Willy Le Maitre

CASANOVA, São Paulo
Ignacio Gatica, Martin LaRoche

Catbox Contemporary, New York
Alix Pearlstein

Creative Growth Art Center, Oakland
William Scott

De Boer Gallery
Suzanne McClelland, Michael St. John, Monsieur Zohore

Deli Gallery, New York
Ficus Interfaith

DOCUMENT, Chicago
Andrew Norman Wilson

Dürst Britt & Mayhew, The Hague
Joseph Montgomery

EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York
Shellyne Rodriguez

EMBAJADA, San Juan
Rebecca Adorno, Carola Cintrón, Joel "Yoyo" Rodriguez, Eduardo F. Rosario, Gabriella Torres-Ferrer, Enit Yaset, Demon Sleeper

Emerson Dorsch Gallery, Miami
Ernesto Gutiérrez Moya

FALSE FLAG, New York
Camille Hoffman

FIERMAN, New York
Scott Covert, Matthew Kirk

Zoe Fisher Projects, New York
Adam Alessi

Patricia Fleming Gallery, Glasgow
Tako Taal

Fort Makers, New York
Tamika Rivera

Fragment Gallery, Moscow
Dagnini, Alexander Shchurenkov

Franz Kaka, Toronto
Katie Lyle

Gaa Gallery, Provincetown
Patrice Aphrodite Helmar

Geary, New York
Johannah Herr

Gern en Regalia, New York
John Drue Scott Worrell

GOLESTANI, Dusseldorf
Estefania Puerta

Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton
Colby Bird, Henry Glavin

Jack Hanley Gallery, New York
Jeff Williams, Marie Lorenz

Eleanor Harwood Gallery, San Francisco
Kira Dominguez Hultgren

The Hole, New York
Adam Parker Smith

JDJ, Garrison
Lucia Love

King's Leap, New York
Nandi Loaf, Tom Koehler

LatchKey Gallery, New York
Josie Love Roebuck

Morgan Lehman Gallery, New York
Edra Soto

LETO, Warsaw
Honza Zamojski

LLANO, Mexico City
María Sosa, Noe Martínez

Kristen Lorello, New York
Scott Alario, Jeremy Stenger

Emma Leigh Macdonald, New York
Laida Lertxundi

Magenta Plains, New York
Nikholis Planck, Bill Saylor

March, New York + Mrs., New York
Mike Goodlett

Martos Gallery, New York
Arthur Simms

MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo
Naotaka Hiro

Paula Naughton, New York
Clement Siatous

New Release, New York
Monsieur Zohore, Sandy Williams IV

OCHI Projects, Los Angeles
Yasmine Nasser Diaz

P.A.D., New York
Various Artists

Polana Institute, Warsaw
Mikołaj Sobczak, Tadeusz Kantor

Projet Pangée, Montreal
Rose Nestler

PROXYCO Gallery, New York
Pablo Gómez Uribe

Proyecto NASAL, Lima
Luis Enrique Zela Koort

Rawson Projects, New York
Adam Taye, Chiraag Bhakta, Vivek Boray

Real Pain, Los Angeles
Alix Vernet

Ricco/Maresca Gallery, New York
Ken Grimes

secret project robot, New York
Rachel Nelson, Erik Zajaceskowski

SHRINE, New York
Willie Jinks

Signs and Symbols, New York
Rachel Libeskind

SITUATIONS, New York
Michelle Rosenberg

Stems Gallery, Brussels
Léo Luccioni

Turn Onz, Detroit
Jonathan Campolo, Denise Kupferschmidt, Amber Locke, Susanne Carr, Jonathan Hartshorn, Virginia Torrence, TD Sidell

Ulterior Gallery, New York
Takashi Kunitani

Zawahra Alejandro, San Juan
Quintín Rivera Toro


