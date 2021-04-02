New Art Dealers Alliance Announces Return of NADA House on Governors Island

The New Art Dealers Alliance has announced the third edition of NADA House, returning to Governors Island with 66 galleries, non-profits, artist-run spaces, and curators, presenting over 100 artists. The collaborative, public exhibition will take place May 8 - August 1, 2021 in an expanded format, with gallery presentations in over 50 rooms in three neighboring turn-of-the-century colonial revival buildings.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Governors Island, a site that offers a unique and historic platform for artists to share their work," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs. "We look forward to welcoming back visitors and New Yorkers alike to experience and celebrate the best of contemporary art in-person this spring and summer."

NADA House participants will engage with the unique character of the spaces, exhibiting work in a diverse range of mediums including large-scale installations, immersive environments, wall murals, and outdoor sculpture. Numerous artists at NADA House this year will present works that directly respond to the complex history of Governors Island's colonial, military, and political past, including Camille Hoffman (False Flag); Dagnini and Alexander Shchurenkov (Fragment); Monsieur Zohore and Sandy Williams IV (New Release); and Alix Vernet (Real Pain); among others. In the areas surrounding the buildings, this year's exhibition will include NADA House's largest presentation of outdoor artworks to date, with an audio presentation of sounds works by six Puerto Rican contemporary artists organized by Embajada; and sculptures by Alejandro Almanza Pereda (anonymous gallery), Tamika Rivera (Fort Makers), Adam Parker Smith (The Hole); John Drue Scott Worrell (Gern en Regalia); Rachel Nelson and Erik Zajaceskowski (secret project robot); and others.

The exhibition will open concurrently with the beginning of Governors Island's 2021 Public Season and will run through the summer, with monthly in-person and virtual programmatic activations-a full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. During the course of NADA House, Governors Island will also be host to numerous exhibitions, events, and residencies by arts organizations and nonprofits such as Shandaken Projects, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC), and more.

Additionally, a newly-designed Digital Catalogue will be featured on newartdealers.org to increase access to the exhibition for those who might not be able to visit in person.

NADA and Governors Island are continuing to monitor and follow all state and local public health guidelines, and are working closely to ensure the safety and comfort for NADA House participants and visitors. NADA House will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 11am-5pm beginning May 8th. For ferry schedules and details about getting to the island click here.

FULL LIST OF PARTICIPANTS



Ackerman Clarke, Chicago

Chris Bradley

Nir Altman, MunichCole Lu, Littlewhitehead

anonymous gallery, New YorkAlejandro Almanza Pereda

Baby Blue Gallery, ChicagoRicardo Partida

Jack Barrett , New YorkRasmus Myrup

Josee Bienvenu Gallery, New YorkAna Bidart

Bombon Projects, BarcelonaJosep Maynou

Brackett Creek Exhibitions, BozemanEvan Mast

Patel Brown Gallery, TorontoMaya Fuhr, Alexa Hatanaka, Shaheer Zazai

CANADA, New YorkWilly Le Maitre

CASANOVA, São PauloIgnacio Gatica, Martin LaRoche

Catbox Contemporary, New YorkAlix Pearlstein

Creative Growth Art Center, Oakland

De Boer GallerySuzanne McClelland, Michael St. John , Monsieur Zohore

Deli Gallery, New YorkFicus Interfaith

Dürst Britt & Mayhew, The HagueJoseph Montgomery

EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New YorkShellyne Rodriguez

EMBAJADA, San JuanRebecca Adorno, Carola Cintrón, Joel "Yoyo" Rodriguez, Eduardo F. Rosario, Gabriella Torres-Ferrer, Enit Yaset, Demon Sleeper

Emerson Dorsch Gallery, MiamiErnesto Gutiérrez Moya

FALSE FLAG, New YorkCamille Hoffman

Zoe Fisher Projects, New YorkAdam Alessi

Patricia Fleming Gallery, GlasgowTako Taal

Fort Makers, New YorkTamika Rivera

Fragment Gallery, MoscowDagnini, Alexander Shchurenkov

Franz Kaka, TorontoKatie Lyle

Gaa Gallery, ProvincetownPatrice Aphrodite Helmar

Geary, New YorkJohannah Herr

Gern en Regalia, New YorkJohn Drue Scott Worrell

GOLESTANI, DusseldorfEstefania Puerta

Halsey McKay Gallery, East HamptonColby Bird, Henry Glavin

Eleanor Harwood Gallery, San FranciscoKira Dominguez Hultgren

The Hole, New York Adam Parker Smith

JDJ, GarrisonLucia Love

King's Leap, New YorkNandi Loaf, Tom Koehler

LatchKey Gallery, New YorkJosie Love Roebuck

Morgan Lehman Gallery, New YorkEdra Soto

LETO, WarsawHonza Zamojski

LLANO, Mexico CityMaría Sosa, Noe Martínez

Kristen Lorello, New YorkScott Alario, Jeremy Stenger

Emma Leigh Macdonald, New YorkLaida Lertxundi

Magenta Plains, New YorkNikholis Planck, Bill Saylor

March, New York + Mrs., New YorkMike Goodlett

Martos Gallery, New YorkArthur Simms

MISAKO & ROSEN, TokyoNaotaka Hiro

Paula Naughton, New YorkClement Siatous

New Release, New YorkMonsieur Zohore, Sandy Williams IV

OCHI Projects, Los AngelesYasmine Nasser Diaz

P.A.D., New YorkVarious Artists

Polana Institute, WarsawMikołaj Sobczak, Tadeusz Kantor

Projet Pangée, MontrealRose Nestler

PROXYCO Gallery, New YorkPablo Gómez Uribe

Proyecto NASAL, Lima Luis Enrique Zela Koort

Rawson Projects, New YorkAdam Taye, Chiraag Bhakta, Vivek Boray

Real Pain, Los AngelesAlix Vernet

Ricco/Maresca Gallery, New YorkKen Grimes

secret project robot, New YorkRachel Nelson, Erik Zajaceskowski

SHRINE, New YorkWillie Jinks

Signs and Symbols, New York

SITUATIONS, New YorkMichelle Rosenberg

Stems Gallery, BrusselsLéo Luccioni

Turn Onz, DetroitJonathan Campolo, Denise Kupferschmidt, Amber Locke, Susanne Carr, Jonathan Hartshorn, Virginia Torrence, TD Sidell

Ulterior Gallery, New YorkTakashi Kunitani

Zawahra Alejandro, San JuanQuintín Rivera Toro