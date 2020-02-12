Netflix's 13 Film Adaptation is Accepting Video Audition Submissions
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Neil Meron will produce a film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix.
Now, Meron has taken to Twitter to announce that the film will be accepting video auditions. "Young teenagers" are encouraged to send in a video via https://castittalent.com/13.
The film is casting the role of Archie, as well as male and female teenagers.
Taking video submissions from young teenagers for the @netflix movie musical #13 Please submit via the link provided here : https://t.co/Hqua4KJrCp Directed by #TamraDavis score by @MrJasonRBrown screenplay by @rhorn1 #MovieMusical #Audition pic.twitter.com/2NBxf6TMlY- Neil Meron (@neilmeron) February 11, 2020
13 will be directed by Tamra Davis and Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.
Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.
13 is the only Broadway musical ever with a cast and band entirely made of teenagers. It originally began previews on September 16, 2008 and officially opened on October 5, 2008 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Broadway production closed on January 4, 2009 after a total of 105 performances.
The show was directed by Jeremy Sams and starred Graham Phillips as Evan Goldman and Allie Trimm as Patrice. It also starred Corey Snide as Evan on the matinee performances, Aaron Simon Gross as Archie Walker, Eric Nelsen as Brett Samson, and Delaney Moro as Kendra. The 2008 Broadway production is notable for being the professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies who would later go on to star together in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious.
