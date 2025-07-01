Neil Patrick Harris to Host New Netflix Game Show WHAT’S IN THE BOX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris is set to host the new high-stakes Netflix game show, What's in the Box, which will debut this December. The six, 45-minute episodes consist of a "massive guessing game" where the contestant makes life-altering decisions that may or may not result in major rewards.

Over the episodes, pairs of contestants face off in fast-paced, addictive trivia rounds, racing to correctly guess what’s inside each box. But, according to Netflix, winning a prize is just the beginning. As the game unfolds, shifting alliances and unexpected twists mean only those with sharp instincts and a little luck will hold onto their winnings and claim victory.

Neil Patrick Harris won a Tony Award for his performance as the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other Broadway credits include Proof, Cabaret, and Assassins. Onscreen, he has been seen in Doogie Howser, M.D., How I Met Your Mother, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. He is returning to Broadway later this year in a new production of ART alongside Bobby Cannavale and James Corden.

Photo Credit: Mark Veltman

