Neil Patrick Harris Hosts Elton John AIDS Foundation's Fall Gala Tonight; THE LION KING Cast to Perform!

Tonight, November 7, 2017, the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) will host its annual New York Fall Gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. This year's gala commemorates the Foundation's 25th year and honors Founder Sir Elton John.

President Bill Clinton, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Sharon Stone, and others will pay tribute to Elton John's achievements as a philanthropist and humanitarian. The legendary Aretha Franklin will be the special musical guest, along with performances by violinist Joshua Bell and Broadway's The Lion King, featuring Heather Headley. Neil Patrick Harris will host the event.

"Elton's philanthropic endeavors and activism for human rights and the arts have inspired millions and made a positive difference in people's lives around the world," said EJAF Chairman David Furnish. "But without a doubt, Elton's greatest contribution as a humanitarian is his 25-year commitment to building one of the most important institutions in the effort to end AIDS - the Elton John AIDS Foundation."

"At this time of great uncertainty in the world, EJAF's work is more important than ever. After 25 years, EJAF remains steadfastly committed to addressing the unmet needs of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS and fighting stigma as a major driver of the global AIDS epidemic," said EJAF Executive Director Scott Campbell. "We believe everyone living with HIV/AIDS should have immediate access to high quality medical care and all people at risk of HIV should be empowered with the best knowledge and tools available to prevent transmission no matter who they are, who they love, where they come from, or what they do."

EJAF is also delighted to announce American Airlines, BVLGARI, Robert K. Kraft, Leonard and Judy Lauder Fund, and Bob and Tamar Manoukian as the Presenting Sponsors for this year's gala.

The Co-Sponsor for this year's gala is The John R. Eckel, Jr. Foundation. Gold Sponsors are Joseph W. Blount, Don Capoccia and Tom Pegues, Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, Gilead Sciences, M•A•C Viva Glam, and Jo and Raffy Manoukian. Silver Sponsors are Disney Theatrical Productions and Merck.

EJAF Chairman David Furnish will serve as the honorary chair for the Gala. As part of this year's special tribute to Elton, EJAF created a Founder's Circle, a special group of EJAF supporters made up entirely of former recipients of the Foundation's Enduring Vision Award and Founder's Award: Tim Allen, Bill and Tani Austin, The Honorable Ban Ki-Moon, John and Edwina Barbis, Joseph W. Blount, M. Michele Burns, President Bill Clinton, Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, John Demsey, Tracey Emin, Frank Tiberius Gangi, Frank Giustra, Greg Gorman, Charlie Hendon, Diana Jenkins, Jay Jopling, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Caroline and Sidney Kimmel, Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss, Robert K. Kraft, Leonard Lauder, Sandra Lee, Bob and Tamar Manoukian, Jo and Raffy Manoukian, Tamara Mellon, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Howard Rose, Lily Safra, Pablo and Nathalie Salame, Caroline Scheufele, Sharon Stone, and Steve Tisch.

Event Chairs for the Gala are: Jean-Christophe Babin, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Sandra Brant, Don Capoccia and Tom Pegues, Andy Cohen, Sheryl Crowe, Alan Cumming, Jennifer Kelly Dominiquini, Dennis R. Fee and Stephen P. Carlino, Richard Gere, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Caitlyn Jenner, Billy Joel, Quincy Jones, Mark Juliano, Heidi Klum, Padma Lakshmi, Matt Lauer, Cyndi Lauper, Sandra Lee, Spike and Tonya Lee, Judith Light, Susan Lucci, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, Eric and Janet McCormack, Terrence Meck, Bette Midler, Thomas E. Moore, III and Mark Reynolds, Matthew Morrison, James L. and Margo Nederlander, Martha Nelson, Katy Perry, Thomas Schumacher, Darren Walker, and John Waters.

For ticket information, contact Andreas Schwarz at the Elton John AIDS Foundation, 212.219.0670 or andreas.schwarz@ejaf.org.

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) we believe AIDS can be beaten. We act on that belief by raising funds for evidence-based programs and policies, and also by speaking out with honesty and compassion about the realities of people's lives. Elton John created EJAF nearly 25 years ago, first in the United States in 1992 and then in the United Kingdom in 1993. Through the generous support of far-sighted individuals, foundations, and corporations, the two foundations together have raised more than $385 million over the past quarter century to challenge discrimination against people affected by the epidemic, prevent infections, provide treatment and services, and motivate governments to end AIDS. The U.S. foundation focuses its efforts on programs in the United States, the Americas, and the Caribbean, while the U.K. foundation funds HIV-related work in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Join us in speaking out, taking action, and contributing to our efforts to achieve a world without AIDS. For more information, visit www.ejaf.org.

