National Alliance For Musical Theatre Reveals Initial Programming And Panelists For 2025 Spring Conference

National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced initial programming and panelists for the Spring Conference titled “Backstage to Box Office: Building Better Branding” which takes place on Wednesday, April 9 – Friday, April 11, at Red Mountain Theatre and other locations around Birmingham, Alabama.

One of the most important educational and networking events of the year for musical theatre marketers, producers and administrators, the NAMT Spring Conference is hosted annually by a different NAMT member theatre, bringing together industry leaders at NAMT member theatres in cities across the United States and Canada. This year marks NAMT's first-ever event in Alabama, providing an opportunity for theatre professionals from across the country to explore Birmingham's rich cultural landscape while diving into the latest trends and innovations in arts marketing and sharing success stories, bright spots and insights from their own organizations.

“At NAMT, our greatest strength is the generosity of our members—sharing resources, knowledge and experiences to enrich the entire field,” said NAMT Executive Director Betsy King Militello. “This year's Spring Conference is a testament to that spirit, bringing together leaders from across the country to exchange ideas, tackle challenges and forge new strategies for audience engagement. We are thrilled to partner with Red Mountain Theatre and showcase the power of collaboration in action.”

In addition to the keynote presentation by Sam Miller (CEO of Champ Creative in Birmingham), featuring a screening of his documentary short film I'm Still Here, the Conference agenda will include professional panels led by NAMT members and partners:

· “Sending The Message” with Drew Francis (Red Mountain Theatre, AL), Susanna Gellert (Weston Theater Company, VT) & Keelie Segars (Markstein, AL)

· “Marketing's Role in Accessibility” with Carolina Vargas (Philadelphia Theatre Company, PA), Dakota Patrick (Red Mountain Theatre, AL), Andressa Royer (Center Theatre Group, CA) & Emily Santel (The Muny, MO)

· “Case Study: Mutually Beneficial University Co-Production” with Roy Lightner (Red Mountain Theatre, AL)

· “Collaborating Across Departments” with Cassie Hakken (Constellation Stage and Screen, IN) & Cory Smallwood (The Muny, MO)

· “AI in the Arts: Embracing Innovation Without Losing the Magic” with Michael Detroit (Playhouse on the Square, TN), Andy Butterfield (Weston Theater Company, VT), Marc Robin (Fulton Theatre, PA) & Colin Reibel (Fulton Theatre, PA)

· “Case Study: Anatomy of a Ticketing Cycle” with Alan Anderson (Broadway Rose Theatre, OR)

Breakout sessions will also be facilitated by NAMT members:

· “Alternative Revenue Streams” with Emily Santel (The Muny, MO)

· “Artistic for Marketing Directors” with Mark Fleischer (Pittsburgh CLO, PA)

· “Data Analytics & Segmenting” with Ted Fujioka (Musical Theatre West, CA)

· “Beyond ChatGPT: How to Build Your Own Custom AI Model” with Andy Butterfield (Weston Theater Company, VT)

More Conference sessions and panelists will be announced soon.

Attendees will also have opportunities to connect with fellow NAMT members and explore Birmingham. The Conference will include a tour of Red Mountain Theatre's brand-new Arts Campus led by Jennifer Jaquess (Red Mountain Theatre, AL) and Drew Francis (Red Mountain Theatre, AL), a production of Disney's Freaky Friday and visits to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Vulcan Park & Museum (including a special exhibit on the history of theatre in Birmingham). More details about the 2025 Spring Conference, Birmingham and Red Mountain Theatre are available at namt.org/conference. Registration is now available for NAMT Members.

The 2025 Spring Conference is open to NAMT members and sponsors only and is available in person and in-part online. For more about the benefits of membership, all of NAMT's programs and services and joining NAMT as a theatrical producer or producing/presenting organization, visit namt.org/member.