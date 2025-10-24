 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Natalie Douglas, Ron Carter, The Hot Sardines, and Emilie-Claire Barlow Lead Upcoming Birdland Lineup

The two-week schedule at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater features Ron Carter’s Great Big Band, Scott Robinson’s Heliotones, and more.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
Natalie Douglas, Ron Carter, The Hot Sardines, and Emilie-Claire Barlow Lead Upcoming Birdland Lineup Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their upcoming schedule for October 27 through November 9, featuring a wide range of artists from Grammy-winning ensembles to acclaimed solo performers.

At Birdland Jazz Club, highlights include Natalie Douglas with Tributes: The ’70s (Oct. 27), Ron Carter’s Great Big Band (Oct. 29–Nov. 1), and The Hot Sardines (Nov. 4–8). The lineup also features rising pianists Luther Allison, Caelan Cardello, and Brandon Goldberg, along with Paloma Dineli Chesky celebrating her new album Memory. Weekly favorites return with Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, The Birdland Big Band, and The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, performances include Scott Robinson’s Heliotones: A Halloween Spectacular! (Oct. 31–Nov. 2) and Emilie-Claire Barlow (Nov. 7–9), in addition to repeat engagements by Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, and Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night.




Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Punch
24 ratings

Punch
Moulin Rouge!
136 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
The Great Gatsby
92 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Buena Vista Social Club
42 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos