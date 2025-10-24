Natalie Douglas, Ron Carter, The Hot Sardines, and Emilie-Claire Barlow Lead Upcoming Birdland Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their upcoming schedule for October 27 through November 9, featuring a wide range of artists from Grammy-winning ensembles to acclaimed solo performers.

At Birdland Jazz Club, highlights include Natalie Douglas with Tributes: The ’70s (Oct. 27), Ron Carter’s Great Big Band (Oct. 29–Nov. 1), and The Hot Sardines (Nov. 4–8). The lineup also features rising pianists Luther Allison, Caelan Cardello, and Brandon Goldberg, along with Paloma Dineli Chesky celebrating her new album Memory. Weekly favorites return with Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, The Birdland Big Band, and The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, performances include Scott Robinson’s Heliotones: A Halloween Spectacular! (Oct. 31–Nov. 2) and Emilie-Claire Barlow (Nov. 7–9), in addition to repeat engagements by Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, and Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night.