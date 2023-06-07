Nasia Thomas to be Featured on First Single of New York Theatre Barn's NEW MUSICALS MIXTAPE

As part of Theatre Barn Records, New York Theatre Barn will release the first single of the New Musicals Mixtape on June 10th, 2023. The compilation album will include songs from an original culture shifting musicals in development and will be available wherever you stream music.

Performed by Nasia Thomas (Six), the first single on the New Musicals Mixtape album will be “Nothing Like the Girls At Home” from The Belle of Tombstone. With music by Michele Brourman, lyrics by Sheilah Rae, and a book by Thomas Edward West and Sheilah Rae, The Belle of Tombstone excavates the untold story of the Jewish wife of Wyatt Earp and the women of the American West.

The Belle of Tombstone is a rich part of New York Theatre Barn’s 16-year history. The company developed the show through readings directed by Graciela Daniele, and produced a subsequent Off-Broadway production with Prospect Theater Company at 59E59 Theatres. Last year, the show was featured in The Phoenix Theatre Company’s Festival of New American Theatre.

New York Theatre Barn is dedicated to releasing EP’s and concept albums of new musicals in development with Theatre Barn Records. Releases include Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical, and the song cycle Seasons. The album is produced by Héctor Flores Jr., Joe Barros, Kate Trammell, and Jen Sandler is the associate producer.