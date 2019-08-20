NYC's Playstation Theater To Close At The End of 2019

According to Variety, New York City venue, Playstation Theater, will close at the end of 2019.

PlayStation Theater is a venue operated by The Bowery Presents. It opened as the Nokia Theater in September 2005, before being re-branded as the Best Buy Theater, and finally, the Playstation Theater.

The underground space is situated three stories beneath Broadway's Minskoff Theare, currently home to Disney's The Lion King.

A series of concerts by the group Disco Biscuits will close the venue.

The 2100-capacity space and has played host to a wide array of events, including concerts, live television, web broadcasts, live recordings, award shows and event parties. Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and U2 are among the many acts that have graced its stage over the years.

Read the full story at Variety.





