NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project Comments on Digital Erasure at Stonewall

The National Park Service, under a new executive order, has removed all mentions of transgender and queer identities from a growing number of webpages associated with LGBTQ history. In response, the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project has issued the following statement:

"Revising the historical record to eliminate transgender and queer identities for political purposes is a dangerous and divisive practice. As preservationists and historians, the founders of the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project authored and helped secure the Stonewall Inn’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999 and its designation as a National Historic Landmark in 2000. Our research and advocacy were pivotal in the designation of Stonewall National Monument in 2015.

"Facts matter. History matters. Transgender and queer people have always existed and will continue to exist. Their histories and contributions are inextricably linked to the American story and must not be erased. We must stand together and call out those whose fear and hatred seek to harm us and push us back into obscurity.

"For over 30 years, the Project team has persevered against hostility in telling the full and complex story of the LGBTQ community through the built environment. Our resilience and tenacity has proven that LGBTQ history is American history. We will not stop documenting this history. We will not stop telling the full story and sharing LGBTQ people's footprint in history. We will always be committed to educating and bridging the gap for greater understanding.

"Our work has enabled the creation of invaluable resources for educators, historians, community leaders, enthusiasts, tourists, and the general public. It has the power to reduce feelings of isolation and shame, build an appreciation for LGBTQ cultural heritage, encourage cross-generational understanding, and connect people today to a rich and vibrant past.

"Through nearly 500 locations (and growing) across the five boroughs, we are providing a fact-based LGBTQ cultural landscape, including transgender and queer narratives. We will continue our mission to educate and raise awareness Our history—once invisible—will not be erased."

