The New Ohio Theatre's NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival opens tonight at 7pm EST with a conversation with theatre artist, film, television and Obie Award-winning writer Qui Nguyen (Disney's RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON). The 2021 online film lineup offers a selection of new feature-length and short films, and filmmaker Q&As.

Five new feature films (BUTCHER HOLLER HERE WE COME, THE LAST CYCLIST, THE MAGIC HOUR, RIVAL QUEENS, TIT) explore the theatrical realms of historical fiction, dance, opera, expressive movement, music, reinterpretation of old texts, and more. In addition, 35 short films (including fifteen world premieres) from fresh new talent will be presented in five programs. Take a deep dive into how people connect in Surprising Relationships, the physical and mental quests we take in Going on a Journey, reaching our breaking points in The Absurdity of Life, and a collection of horror, dark comedy, and late night conversations in After Dark. Rounding out the shorts series is the Documentary Program, which shines a spotlight on true life stories.

NYCITFF runs through March 14. Passes are $35 and provide access to all online programming. Individual tickets for feature films and short film blocks are $12. Purchase at the Festival's website https://nycitff2021.eventive.org. The NYCITFF is a production of New Ohio Theatre, an award-winning non-profit theatre company in Manhattan's West Village.

The NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival presents work from New York City independent theatre artists defying labels and branching out into digital media and film. For their 5th year, they're taking the festival online and opening it up to include indie theatre artists from across the United States. They're excited to take advantage of the internet's wide reach to meet a new, national community of fellow theatre artists, and showcase new perspectives and voices from across the country. North and South. Coast to coast. This year, it's national.

New Ohio Theatre serves Manhattan's most adventurous audiences by developing, curating and presenting bold work by New York's independent theatre community. For info visit http://NewOhioTheatre.org.