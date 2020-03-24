NYC Drag Star Nashon Wooden Dies From COVID-19
New York drag star Nashon Wooden, who performed under the drag name Mona Foot, has died from COVID-19.
Wooden's friend, "Project Runway" winner Geoffrey Mac, confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post.
"I lost my best friend today from the coronavirus, Nashom Wooden." Mac said through tears in the video. "And I just want to make sure that everybody out there stays healthy, and takes care of each other because the virus is really real. And I'm just so sorry."
Watch Mac's video below:
RIP @thenashom9000 ????????????????????????????????????????
A post shared by ? GEOFFREY MAC ? (@geoffreymac) on Mar 23, 2020 at 9:40am PDT
According to Page Six, Wooden is known for regularly performing at the Boy Bar in the East Village, beginning in 1989. He had recently retired from his drag role of Mona Foot, but he made one final appearance at Wigfest in 2018.
Wooden was also a singer in the band "The Ones." The band released a song titled "Flawless" in 2001, which was sampled by George Michael.
