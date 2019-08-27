NY Philharmonic Announces Fall Gala With Lang Lang, October 7

Music Director Jaap van Zweden will conduct the New York Philharmonic Fall Gala Concert, October 7, 2019, celebrating the Philharmonic's 178th season with an all-Beethoven program featuring pianist Lang Lang as soloist. The program will feature Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Symphony No. 5.

Lang Lang last appeared with the New York Philharmonic in October 2016. The Los Angeles Times called his May 2019 performance of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Los Angeles Philharmonic "spectacular, and something people may well be talking about for years.... joy was the true hallmark of this approach. Lang Lang phrased every small gesture as an observer of the music, not just as a maker.... In this concerto ... a feisty Beethoven muscularized the Mozartean model, a young Turk showing the Viennese public who the next emperor would be, and that is exactly the energy that Lang Lang brought."

The Fall Gala will honor outgoing Philharmonic Chairman Oscar S. Schafer and his wife, Didi, for their remarkable commitment to the New York Philharmonic as the most generous donors in the Philharmonic's history. The black-tie event will include a pre-concert champagne reception on the David Geffen Hall Grand Promenade from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., the concert at David Geffen Hall at 7:30 p.m., and a dinner immediately following the performance at the David H. Koch Theater. The Fall Gala Co-Chairmen are Judy and Russell Carson, Michele and Martin Cohen, Marijke and Lodewijk de Vink, Misook and Harry Doolittle, Sharon and Lawrence Hite, Ann and Charles Johnson, Leni and Peter May, Elizabeth and Frank Newman, and Agnes Hsu-Tang and Oscar L. Tang. Generous underwriting support is provided by Daria L. and Eric J. Wallach.



Single tickets to the Fall Gala Concert start at $79. Tickets to the New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the Fall Gala, which includes a pre-concert champagne reception, concert, and post-concert dinner, please call the Office of Special Events at (212) 875-5755, or email specialevents@nyphil.org.





