NJ Teacher Jason Van Woeart to Donate 25% Of Children's Book Proceeds To The Actors Fund

Jason Van Woeart, a New Jersey college student teacher has recently released a children's book where he will be donating 25% of proceeds to The Actors Fund. Now that Broadway is back and working hard to keep it that way Van Woeart would like to give back in any way he can!

The Adventures of Marina Cat: Where does that boat go? is based off of a real stray cat that lives at a NJ boat marina. In the story, Marina Cat hesitantly leaves her home at the marina to take a boat ride not knowing it will be bringing her to NYC. Once she arrives, Marina Cat spends the day experiencing a Broadway show and everything else the city has to offer! The book is available on both Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

For more information visit: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Marina-Cat-Who-food/dp/1736004506