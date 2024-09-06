West End Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Be Filmed Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End production of Next to Normal, now playing in London, seems to be getting filmed for an eventual release. According to a teaser photo on Instagram, it appears that the musical will film performances from 9-11 September at Wyndham's Theatre. The caption teases, "Further details to be announced."

Performances of Next to Normal continue through 21 September. The cast includes Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Outgoing Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.

Next To Normal’s creative team is led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey.