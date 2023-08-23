Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of the UK Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL?

The show won a Pulitzer and three Tony Awards in New York in 2010

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 2 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo 3 A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!
Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN

Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of the UK Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL?

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical Next to Normal has now opened at London's Donmar Warehouse.

Caissie Levy stars as Diana, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

So, what did the critics think?

Cindy Marcolina: BroadwayWorldIt’s a heart-shatteringly extraordinary piece of theatre. It has no heroes or villains, just ordinary people trying to survive intense heartache and the alienation of mental illness. As Kitt and Yorkey untangle the knots between pain and rage, empathy and resentment with their hard-hitting tableaux of sorrow, Longhurst’s venue and its intimate auditorium elicit an emotional response whether you want it or not.

Marianka Swain: London TheatreEmbrace the pain. Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Tony and Pulitzer-winning chamber musical, which has finally reached the UK 15 years after its momentous Off-Broadway debut, really puts you through the wringer in its raw depiction of mental illness and family disconnection. But this courageous and deeply moving piece provides ecstasy as well as agony, light as well as darkness.

Emma John: The GuardianBrian Yorkey’s book and lyrics prove that a portrait of a chronic mental illness doesn’t have to be grim. There is plenty of verve and momentum in a first half that fizzes with humour, from a sexy jazz number about Diana’s pill regimen to the patter song in which her well-intentioned, desperate husband (Jamie Parker) tries to convince himself that all will be well. Chloe Lamford’s stylish design reflects the energy on stage with screens that sometimes hide and sometimes reveal the musicians, and mirror manic episodes with dizzying electric patterns.

Sarah Crompton: WhatsOnStage: One of the most impressive things about Next to Normal is the way that it considers mental health with deep seriousness, suggesting how little medical science knows, how much treatment is trial and effort, and how the person being “helped” might actually feel that the price of what seems like a cure is simply too high.  “The memories are gone, but the aftershocks live on,” says Gabe at one point; this is a show that asks what makes a life, and what makes a person.

Dave Fargnoli: The StageYorkey’s characters are compellingly written, each remaining strongly sympathetic even as they make terrible choices that cause harm to themselves and those around them. However, Yorkey’s treatment of Diana’s illness feels under-researched: her complex symptoms – amnesia, bipolar disorder and psychosis – serve as little more than plot devices. The show’s optimistic message, that positive change comes from accepting the things in life we can’t control, feels ill-considered when it justifies Diana’s refusal of life-saving treatment.

Nick Curtis: Evening StandardKitt and Yorkey’s decision to write about mental health implicitly rebukes those who think musicals can’t be serious. Their approach is compassionate, thoughtful, but also witty, showing us the fantasies Diana projects on her doctors (both played with extravagant gusto by Trevor Dion Nicholas). Healthcare has been weaponised by conspiracy theorists since the show was written but it somehow navigates Diana’s choices – drugs, ECT or potentially-suicidal refusal of treatment – without scaring the horses.

Next To Normal is at the Donmar Warehouse until 7 October

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opens In Los Angeles Photo
Review Roundup: PETER PAN GOES WRONG Opens In Los Angeles

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is running now at Center Theater Group's Ahmanson Theater. Read reviews for the production!

2
Annaleigh Ashford Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to Covid Photo
Annaleigh Ashford Out of SWEENEY TODD Due to Covid

Sweeney Todd star Annaleigh Ashford has tested positive for Covid-19. 

3
Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Get the latest update on GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley join as standbys. Find out more about the talented performers and their roles in this exciting production.

4
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP

In this video, watch as we take you to the El Mago Pop red carpet with celebrity guests including Jelani Remy, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Danny Kornfled, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and more!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL, in Concert at the London Palladium?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL, in Concert at the London Palladium?
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser TrailerWatch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Photos: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse, Starring Caissie LevyPhotos: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse, Starring Caissie Levy
Finalists Announced for Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2023Finalists Announced for Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2023

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
HAMILTON

Recommended For You