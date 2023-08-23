Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of the UK Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL?

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical Next to Normal has now opened at London's Donmar Warehouse.

Caissie Levy stars as Diana, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

So, what did the critics think?

Cindy Marcolina: BroadwayWorld: It’s a heart-shatteringly extraordinary piece of theatre. It has no heroes or villains, just ordinary people trying to survive intense heartache and the alienation of mental illness. As Kitt and Yorkey untangle the knots between pain and rage, empathy and resentment with their hard-hitting tableaux of sorrow, Longhurst’s venue and its intimate auditorium elicit an emotional response whether you want it or not.

Marianka Swain: London Theatre: Embrace the pain. Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Tony and Pulitzer-winning chamber musical, which has finally reached the UK 15 years after its momentous Off-Broadway debut, really puts you through the wringer in its raw depiction of mental illness and family disconnection. But this courageous and deeply moving piece provides ecstasy as well as agony, light as well as darkness.

Emma John: The Guardian: Brian Yorkey’s book and lyrics prove that a portrait of a chronic mental illness doesn’t have to be grim. There is plenty of verve and momentum in a first half that fizzes with humour, from a sexy jazz number about Diana’s pill regimen to the patter song in which her well-intentioned, desperate husband (Jamie Parker) tries to convince himself that all will be well. Chloe Lamford’s stylish design reflects the energy on stage with screens that sometimes hide and sometimes reveal the musicians, and mirror manic episodes with dizzying electric patterns.

Sarah Crompton: WhatsOnStage: One of the most impressive things about Next to Normal is the way that it considers mental health with deep seriousness, suggesting how little medical science knows, how much treatment is trial and effort, and how the person being “helped” might actually feel that the price of what seems like a cure is simply too high. “The memories are gone, but the aftershocks live on,” says Gabe at one point; this is a show that asks what makes a life, and what makes a person.

Dave Fargnoli: The Stage: Yorkey’s characters are compellingly written, each remaining strongly sympathetic even as they make terrible choices that cause harm to themselves and those around them. However, Yorkey’s treatment of Diana’s illness feels under-researched: her complex symptoms – amnesia, bipolar disorder and psychosis – serve as little more than plot devices. The show’s optimistic message, that positive change comes from accepting the things in life we can’t control, feels ill-considered when it justifies Diana’s refusal of life-saving treatment.

Nick Curtis: Evening Standard: Kitt and Yorkey’s decision to write about mental health implicitly rebukes those who think musicals can’t be serious. Their approach is compassionate, thoughtful, but also witty, showing us the fantasies Diana projects on her doctors (both played with extravagant gusto by Trevor Dion Nicholas). Healthcare has been weaponised by conspiracy theorists since the show was written but it somehow navigates Diana’s choices – drugs, ECT or potentially-suicidal refusal of treatment – without scaring the horses.

Next To Normal is at the Donmar Warehouse until 7 October

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner