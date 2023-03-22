NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Offer $30 Tickets Through Digital Lottery and Rush Policies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK will begin previews on Broadway Friday, March 24th, 2023, at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street), and open Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, this brand-new musical features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.

Powered by Lucky Seat, a limited number of tickets will be available via Digital Lottery for every performance of New York, New York for $30 each, plus a $5 service charge per ticket. Digital lotteries are accepted until 10:30 AM ET the day prior to the performance. Winners will be notified at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS. Once notified, winners will have a limited time to claim and pay for their ticket(s). Lottery entrants must be 18 years or older. Tickets are non-transferable and limited to 2 tickets per person. All sales final. No exchange, no refunds. For additional rules, and information on how to enter, visit https://www.luckyseat.com/shows/newyorknewyork-newyork-2023Mar.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK Rush Tickets are available every day when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis for $30 each. Seats are subject to availability and limited to 2 tickets per person.

Tickets for New York, New York are now on-sale online or at the St. James Theatre box office. Tickets range from $49 - $279. The playing schedule for New York, New York is as follows: Monday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm. Please note there will be no 2pm matinees Wednesday March 29, Wednesday, April 5, or Saturday, March 25. There will be no performance Monday, April 17. Beginning April 23rd, the playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (POTUS), costume design by Emmy Award winner Donna Zakowska ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (The Scottsboro Boys), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit), projection design by Christopher Ash (Network) and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Emmy Award winner Sabana Majeed ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis (Company), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis) and Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud (The Visit), music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, and production stage management by Johnny Milani.

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his "major chord" in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "But The World Goes 'Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.

Be a part of it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015's The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch.