Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2021 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2021 AWARDS SEASON

Mykal Kilgore to Perform Marvin Gaye Tribute at GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony Ahead of Telecast

Kilgore's original song, "Let Me Go," was also nominated for Best R&B Song.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Broadway's Mykal Kilgore will be performing in a Marvin Gaye tribute at The Grammy Award's Premiere Ceremony, streaming online on March 14 at 3pm ET!

The Premiere Ceremony, which takes place before that evening's Grammy telecast, will stream internationally at www.grammy.com.

The tribute performance is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's "Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)."

Kilgore will join the all-nominee ensemble featuring the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Thana Alexa, John Beasley, Camilo, Regina Carter, Alexandre Desplat, Bebel Gilberto, Lupita Infante, Sarah Jarosz, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, Grace Potter, säje, Gustavo Santaolalla (Bajofondo), Anoushka Shankar, and Kamasi Washington.

Kilgore tweeted out his excitement for the performance.

Kilgore has stolen the hearts of music lovers everywhere through his work on the Broadway stage (Motown the Musical, Book of Mormon, Hair), his notable performance as part of NBC's The Wiz Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, and his viral "Reclaiming My Time" inspired by Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Theatre Credits: Motown the Musical (Broadway), The Book of Mormon (Tour), Hair (Broadway), Freckleface Strawberry (Off-Broadway), Band Geeks (The Human Race Theater Co.). To every Teacher, Parent, and Shug... I Love You! Faith.Trust.Integrity.Love. This one's for Sonya Yvette Garcia. The Wiz Live! Mykal Kilgore: Live in Concert at Apollo Music Cafe


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Fergie L. Philippe
Fergie L. Philippe
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis

Related Articles
THE MONSTER & More Win 2021 Richard Rodgers Awards Photo

THE MONSTER & More Win 2021 Richard Rodgers Awards

Tony Awards Voting Has Officially Begun Photo

Tony Awards Voting Has Officially Begun

Who Took Home GOLDEN GLOBES? See the Full List of Winners! Photo

Who Took Home GOLDEN GLOBES? See the Full List of Winners!

Benjamin Scheuer and Melissa Li & Kit Yan Announced as Recipients of the 2021 Annual K Photo

Benjamin Scheuer and Melissa Li & Kit Yan Announced as Recipients of the 2021 Annual Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre


More Hot Stories For You