Mykal Kilgore to Perform Marvin Gaye Tribute at GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony Ahead of Telecast

Broadway's Mykal Kilgore will be performing in a Marvin Gaye tribute at The Grammy Award's Premiere Ceremony, streaming online on March 14 at 3pm ET!

The Premiere Ceremony, which takes place before that evening's Grammy telecast, will stream internationally at www.grammy.com.

The tribute performance is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye's "Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)."

Kilgore will join the all-nominee ensemble featuring the Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Thana Alexa, John Beasley, Camilo, Regina Carter, Alexandre Desplat, Bebel Gilberto, Lupita Infante, Sarah Jarosz, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, PJ Morton, Gregory Porter, Grace Potter, säje, Gustavo Santaolalla (Bajofondo), Anoushka Shankar, and Kamasi Washington.

Kilgore tweeted out his excitement for the performance.

Going to the #GRAMMYS has always been a dream for me, but God had a bigger dream. The @RecordingAcad asked me to perform in tribute to #MarvinGaye!!! Make sure to watch March 14th noon PT/3p.m. ET on https://t.co/I7JN4WglTG pic.twitter.com/2ePlXvWhFi - Just A Man Born Black (@mykalkilgore) March 4, 2021

Kilgore has stolen the hearts of music lovers everywhere through his work on the Broadway stage (Motown the Musical, Book of Mormon, Hair), his notable performance as part of NBC's The Wiz Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, and his viral "Reclaiming My Time" inspired by Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Theatre Credits: Motown the Musical (Broadway), The Book of Mormon (Tour), Hair (Broadway), Freckleface Strawberry (Off-Broadway), Band Geeks (The Human Race Theater Co.). To every Teacher, Parent, and Shug... I Love You! Faith.Trust.Integrity.Love. This one's for Sonya Yvette Garcia. The Wiz Live! Mykal Kilgore: Live in Concert at Apollo Music Cafe