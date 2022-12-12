REBECCA Musical Will Get English Premiere at London's Charing Cross Theatre

Following 12 successful foreign language productions, critically acclaimed musical Rebecca by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay will get its English language premiere in a new production at London's Charing Cross Theatre in an English translation by Christopher Hampton

The musical production by the Austrian musical producer VBW (Vereinigte Bühnen Wien) based on Daphne Du Maurier's 1938 novel 'Rebecca' is coming to London's Charing Cross Theatre next year. Performances will run 4 September - 18 November, 2023.

'Rebecca', by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, two of the most successful German-language musical theatre composers, had its world premiere at the VBW-theatre Raimund Theater in Vienna, Austria, in September 2006, where it went on to play to sold-out houses in three seasons, and where it is currently enjoying a successful revival.

In 2008, the musical was announced to come to Broadway, but this never came to be after financing for the production fell through. The cast was set to include Sierra Boggess, Tam Mutu, Karen Mason, James Barbour, John Dossett, Nick Wyman and more.

It was later reported that four of the investors never existed, and Mark Hotton, who fabricated the investors, was charged with fraud. Read our coverage of the scandal when it happened here.

The musical then tried again to come to Broadway in 2013, but producers were unable to secure funding, and it never got on its feet.





The London premiere of Rebecca, with an orchestra of 18, will be directed by Alejandro Bonatto (director of the critically acclaimed production of Donizetti's 'Rita' and the upcoming production of Francis Poulanc and Jean Cocteau's 'The Human Voice' at Charing Cross Theatre later this month).



It has a new English translation by Christopher Hampton (two-time Tony Award winner Best Score & Best Book for 'Sunset Boulevard' and Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay 'Dangerous Liaisons' & 'The Father') and Michael Kunze.



Casting will be announced at a later date.