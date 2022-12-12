REBECCA Musical Will Get English Premiere at London's Charing Cross Theatre
The show, which never made it to Broadway, will run from 4 September - 18 November, 2023.
The musical production by the Austrian musical producer VBW (Vereinigte Bühnen Wien) based on Daphne Du Maurier's 1938 novel 'Rebecca' is coming to London's Charing Cross Theatre next year. Performances will run 4 September - 18 November, 2023.
'Rebecca', by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, two of the most successful German-language musical theatre composers, had its world premiere at the VBW-theatre Raimund Theater in Vienna, Austria, in September 2006, where it went on to play to sold-out houses in three seasons, and where it is currently enjoying a successful revival.
In 2008, the musical was announced to come to Broadway, but this never came to be after financing for the production fell through. The cast was set to include Sierra Boggess, Tam Mutu, Karen Mason, James Barbour, John Dossett, Nick Wyman and more.
It was later reported that four of the investors never existed, and Mark Hotton, who fabricated the investors, was charged with fraud. Read our coverage of the scandal when it happened here.
The musical then tried again to come to Broadway in 2013, but producers were unable to secure funding, and it never got on its feet.
The London premiere of Rebecca, with an orchestra of 18, will be directed by Alejandro Bonatto (director of the critically acclaimed production of Donizetti's 'Rita' and the upcoming production of Francis Poulanc and Jean Cocteau's 'The Human Voice' at Charing Cross Theatre later this month).
It has a new English translation by Christopher Hampton (two-time Tony Award winner Best Score & Best Book for 'Sunset Boulevard' and Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay 'Dangerous Liaisons' & 'The Father') and Michael Kunze.
Casting will be announced at a later date.
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
December 10, 2022
Many people say that Christmas does not begin until they hear Mariah Carey's “All I Want For Christmas Is You” belted out from a radio or in a department store. Surely more heartwarming is John Williams’ 'Somewhere in My Memory', the wistful main theme from that-most-Christmassy-of films, Home Alone? As part of the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series, the festive classic is brought beautifully to life.
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of NEWSIES?
December 9, 2022
Coming to the UK for the first time, Newsies is set in New York City at the turn of the 20th century. What did the critics think?
STRICTLY COME DANCING LIVE Announces Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin for 2023 Tour
December 9, 2022
Two more celebrities have been announced to join the scintillating line-up for next year’s hotly-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour: singer, actor and presenter Molly Rainford and wildlife cameraman and Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin. They will join previously announced Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West for 32 sparkle-filled shows kicking off in January.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Rose Theatre
December 9, 2022
It's always a hard task to 'put a spin' on a story as traditional and well known as Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's adaptation gives us a female Scrooge, Charlie Dickens as a magical narrator and a school of cold and hungry children, run by Scrooge's nephew and his wife, who help create a story to teach the miserly Scrooge a lesson.
Two in Five Small Theatres in the UK Could Face Closure
December 8, 2022
According to a new study by GoDaddy and the Society of Independent Theatres, three quarters of independent theatres – those with fewer than 300 seats – say their ticket sales have still not returned to pre-Covid levels.