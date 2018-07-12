Musical Drama POSE Renewed for Season 2 On FX

Variety has reported that the popular musical drama series, Pose, has been renewed for a second series at FX.

Set in the 1980s in New York City, POSE is a dance musical that explores the juxtaposition of different segments of society in New York, including the ball culture world.

The series stars Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard, Dyllón Burnside, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross and Angel Bismark Curiel.

The history-making POSE features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted television series.

Co-creator Steven Canals has been writing scripts for the series with Our Lady J (Transparent) as well as with transgender rights activist and New York Times best-selling author Janet Mock.

The writers have also brought on ball culture consultants Michael Roberson and Twiggy Pucci Garon to help populate the series with people from within the New York ball community, as well as to help develop authentic ball world stories to be featured in the show.

