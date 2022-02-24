Moses Storm, Pat McGann & More to Perform at Carolines on Broadway in March

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of March, with headliners Moses Storm, from his HBO Max stand-up special "Moses Storm: Trash White," February4 and 5; Pat McGann, from his stand-up special "Sebastian Maniscalco Presents: Pat McGann: When Is Mom Gonna Be Home?", March 10 - 12; Flame Monroe, from Netflix's Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, March 17 - 19; and Mo Amer, from his Netflix special "Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas," March 24 - 26.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in March are Jeff Scheen, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 1; The Real Irish Comedy Tour featuring Martin Angolo, Katie Boyle, Sean Finnerty, Dave Nihill and Mick Thomas, on March 2; Pinky Patel, starring in "Hello My Priends," on March 3; Casey Frey, from Facebook Watch's The Real Bros of Simi Valley, on March 6; Brian Bahe, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 8; Jamie Lee, from Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, on March 9; Kate Willett, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 15; Unhappy Hour Live with Matt Bellassai podcast, on March 16; Kutti Gang, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 20; Matt Friend, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 22; and the 1 Minute Talk Show, starring Aiden Wall and Shawn Kane, on March 23.

Line-ups scheduled to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.