Moses Storm, Pat McGann & More to Perform at Carolines on Broadway in March
Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in March are Jeff Scheen, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, The Real Irish Comedy Tour & more.
Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of March, with headliners Moses Storm, from his HBO Max stand-up special "Moses Storm: Trash White," February4 and 5; Pat McGann, from his stand-up special "Sebastian Maniscalco Presents: Pat McGann: When Is Mom Gonna Be Home?", March 10 - 12; Flame Monroe, from Netflix's Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, March 17 - 19; and Mo Amer, from his Netflix special "Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas," March 24 - 26.
Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in March are Jeff Scheen, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 1; The Real Irish Comedy Tour featuring Martin Angolo, Katie Boyle, Sean Finnerty, Dave Nihill and Mick Thomas, on March 2; Pinky Patel, starring in "Hello My Priends," on March 3; Casey Frey, from Facebook Watch's The Real Bros of Simi Valley, on March 6; Brian Bahe, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 8; Jamie Lee, from Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, on March 9; Kate Willett, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 15; Unhappy Hour Live with Matt Bellassai podcast, on March 16; Kutti Gang, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 20; Matt Friend, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on March 22; and the 1 Minute Talk Show, starring Aiden Wall and Shawn Kane, on March 23.
Line-ups scheduled to change without notice.
Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.