Mj Rodriguez to Appear as a Guest on SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE

George Salazar will welcome Mj Rodriguez to "Sundays on the Couch with George" this Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 5pm EST/2pm PST on Youtube. Mj is best known for her work as Blanca on FX's "Pose" and was last seen opposite Salazar in the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors last fall. Their rendition of "Suddenly Seymour" garnered national attention last year when they performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

For this episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George," Mj Rodriguez has decided to raising money for The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org). The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. They offer a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs that are more important now than ever as many at-risk LGBTQ young people are quarantining in unsafe environments. The GoFundMe page for this week's episode can be found here: www.gofundme.com/sundays-on-the-couch-ep5.

Last week's episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George" featured Broadway producer and theater historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper and actress/writer Julia Mattison as the guests. The episode raised $1,157 for The Actors Fund. Since launching the show five weeks ago, "Sundays on the Couch" has raised a total of $7,080 for organizations like Doctors Without Borders and The National Domestic Workers Alliance.

The "Delayed Duets" segment of the show has become a fan favorite of viewers at home and last week's musical performance featured Salazar and Julia Mattison (as Sen. Elizabeth Warren) singing their rendition of "All By Myself." Watch last week's full episode here:

Salazar and producer Sam Pasternack bring "Sundays on the Couch with George" to YouTube every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST. "Sundays on the Couch" is a weekly, live talk-show that raises money each week for a different organization affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Salazar sits down with a different special guest every week for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional and hilarious game segments, and the occasional musical performance. Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing. Each $10 donation earns a chance to win a spot in #SundayStudyHall, a post-show private Zoom conference with Salazar and his guest. "Sundays on the Couch with George" streams live on Salazar's YouTube page (www.youtube.com/georgesalazaryt).





