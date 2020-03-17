Miss Your College Showcase? Submit Today to Be Featured on BroadwayWorld!

Are you a college senior with no senior showcase? Has the current state of the world left you without a place to show off your talent?

With many colleges moving to online schooling for the next several months, BroadwayWorld understands that many students in performing arts programs will no longer be able to participate in their student showcases. We want to help highlight those students by providing them a place to shine- right here on our site.

If you are a college theatre student without a showcase, submit today to be featured on our general, industry, and college-specific pages.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You