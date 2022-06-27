Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet THE NIGHT to Return to Mark Morris Dance Center

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will return to the Mark Morris Dance Center with a revival of Magloire's The Night, premiered in 2019, and revived as a tribute to composer Wolfgang Rihm on this year of his 70th birthday. One performance, July 1 at 7:30 PM at the Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn.

Magloire describes his work: "The Night begins with a languid violin solo: an ecstatic melody to which three dancers perform a dreamy evening ritual. A fourth dancer joins, starting a series of short vignettes that ends when a fifth dancer appears with an eerie, poignant solo. The calm final section brings the ballet to a soothing end."

WOLFGANG RIHM:



was born in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 1952. He began studying composition under Eugen Werner Welte, and later with Klaus Huber and musicology with Hans Heinz Eggebrecht. Rihm has become one of the most influential composers of his generation born after the Second World War, and was among those who effected a paradigm shift in German musical culture, replacing his predecessors' essentially intellectual and structuralist conception of art with one giving freer rein to emotion and a more flexible approach to structure. Rihm's music often appeals to the highly expressive sound worlds of late nineteenth, early twentieth century composers, with Mahler and Bruckner being particular favorites. His output is extremely large and includes highly influential stage works, as well as orchestral compositions, chamber music, and songs.

Rihm has been honored with countless awards, including the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice Biennial (2010) and the Robert Schumann Prize (2014). In 2010, the New York Philharmonic premiered his violin concerto at Avery Fisher Hall with soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter.

MIRO MAGLOIRE:



Miro is the founder/artistic director of New Chamber Ballet, for which he has created over 80 ballets. Born in Munich, Germany, Miro started his career as a composer, studying with Mauricio Kagel, before moving to New York to pursue his dance training. In addition to work with his company, Miro has most recently created a piece for the New York Choreographic Institute, which is hosted by New York City Ballet. Working with a group of nine advanced dancers from SAB, and set to a commissioned score by composer Christian-Frederick Bloquert, the choreographer created "Memory, Forgot," a tribute to two iconic ballets of the early 20th Century (Serenade and the Rite of Spring), both created by choreographers in exile.

Photo credit: Arnaud Falchier