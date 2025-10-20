Miguel Arzabe Unveils Large-Scale Woven Paintings At New Queens Innovation Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), in partnership with the New York City School Construction Authority (SCA), has announced two new permanent public artworks by artist Miguel Arzabe, titled “WEaving NYC” and “WEaving Queens.” The vibrant woven paintings were commissioned for the Queens Innovation Center, a new public high school serving more than 3,000 students.

Commissioned through DCLA’s Percent for Art program in collaboration with SCA’s Public Art for Public Schools and NYC Public Schools, Arzabe’s works join the city’s extensive school art collection, which includes more than 2,000 works by artists such as Romare Bearden, Faith Ringgold, Sarah Sze, and Louis Comfort Tiffany.

Arzabe’s large-scale installations transform traditional weaving techniques into dynamic compositions that reflect the cultural and architectural fabric of New York City.

“WEaving NYC,” spanning the back wall of the Queens Innovation Center’s lobby, combines abstract patterns with recognizable imagery—such as the Empire State Building and boomboxes—symbolizing the city’s creative energy.

“WEaving Queens,” installed along the first-floor corridor and cafeteria area, evokes the rippling motion of the East River as seen from Queens, connecting the borough’s landscape with its diverse communities.

Each piece was created by hand-weaving two distinct paintings—one cut into vertical strips and the other into horizontal strips—into a single integrated composition. The result merges Arzabe’s background in abstract painting with weaving traditions from his Bolivian-Andean heritage, paying tribute to both global craftsmanship and local identity.

“Public art in our schools is about creating spaces that inspire, connect, and reflect the communities they serve,” said DCLA Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “Miguel Arzabe's works highlight the vibrant cultural fabric of Queens and the global stories that weave through our city.”

“Art has the power to transform our schools into places that not only support learning, but also celebrate the creativity and diversity of our city,” said SCA President and CEO Nina Kubota. “Miguel’s woven paintings reflect the spirit of Queens and the energy of our students.”

Tania Duvergne, Director of Public Art for Public Schools, added, “These are the first woven paintings in our collection, expanding the diversity of media on view for New York City’s students.”

Arzabe himself described the works as “bustling with the energy that mirrors the youthful promise of the school and the city,” calling them “a colorful welcome to students and community alike.”

About the Artist

Miguel Arzabe (b. 1975, St. Louis, MO; lives and works in Oakland, CA) is known for his colorful painted-weavings that draw on Andean textile traditions and the legacy of modern abstraction. His work has been exhibited at the ICA San Francisco and Centre Pompidou’s Festival Hors Pistes in Paris, with pieces held in the de Young Museum and Harn Museum collections. The Queens Innovation Center commissions represent his largest permanent public installations to date.

Arzabe’s works were installed by Marshall Fine Arts, with additional support from SCA’s Architecture and Engineering team.