Michael R. Jackson's A STRANGE LOOP Event Announced at Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has announced an addition to the 21/22 season with Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop, featuring Raja Feather Kelly, Stephen Brackett, and Rona Siddiqui on April 3, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

On April 3, 2022, ahead of the Broadway premiere of A Strange Loop, meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life onstage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. See performance highlights and writer Michael R. Jackson, choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, director Stephen Brackett, and music director Rona Siddiqui discuss their creative process with moderator and staff writer for The Washington Post Peter Marks.

On April 4, 2022, see Michael R. Jackson again with Federal Hall: The Democracy Project, a perspective-shifting odyssey through the 527 days when New York City was the nation's first capital, the presidency was still new, the slave trade was in debate, and the United States Constitution-and the rights of all this land's inhabitants-hung in the balance.

Written by Tanya Barfield, Lisa D'Amour, Larissa Fasthorse, Melissa James Gibson, Michael R. Jackson, and Bruce Norris, directed by Tamilla Woodard, produced by Lynn Goldner and commissioned by the National Parks of New York Harbor Conservancy, this new play will premiere in spring 2022 at Federal Hall National Memorial. At Federal Hall, the Conservancy is bringing together the nation's finest storytellers and scholars, writers and artists, poets, playwrights, and pundits to probe the ideas and ideals, flaws and contradictions of our democracy, a Constitutional experiment that began at the historic site in 1789.

Prior to its premiere, members of the award-winning team of theater artists, including FastHorse, Jackson, Norris, and Woodward, discuss their collaboration and present performance highlights with Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director, Playwrights Horizons.

Throughout the pandemic, Works & Process continued to provide opportunities for artists and pioneered the bubble residency to support their work safely. The spring 2022 season will feature the official world premieres of works created by New York artists - many representing historically marginalized performing art cultures - and incubated during the peak of the pandemic inside 2020-21 Works & Process bubble residencies. Alongside the commissions, Works & Process will present performance excerpts of and artists discussions about new works prior to their premieres at leading organizations including BAAD!, Federal Hall, Glimmerglass Festival, The Metropolitan Opera, and New York City Ballet.

Tickets are available for purchase online only at worksandprocess.org.