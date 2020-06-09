Michael R. Jackson, Pasek & Paul and More Join ASCAP EXPERIENCE: HOME EDITION
Last week, ASCAP Experience: Home Edition paused its programming in solidarity with the black community and all standing for racial justice. At 3pm ET this Thursday, June 11, the free, live and virtual music education series just announced that it will resume with an exciting and inspiring slate of special guests, featured conversations, and more. The schedule is below and full panel descriptions are HERE, but events include trap pioneer and community leader T.I., the Recording Academy's first Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Valeisha Butterfield Jones, and Columbia Records SVP/Head of Urban Promotion Azim Rashid on how black music and social progress are inextricably linked, plus Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson on his history-making musical A Strange Loop and what it means to be a black queer artist.
Tony, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul will join producer Marc Platt to discuss bridging the gap from music to stage and screen in productions like Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman; Variety's Executive Editor of Music Shirley Halperin will host an interview on publishing with Warner Chappell Music's President of US A&R, Ryan Press; and the latest Sound Advice panel will cover the many revenue streams available to songwriters.
Watch, register, and find more info at ascapexperience.com, or visit the on-demand archives to see highlights from last month's kick-off, including a career retrospective from Shaggy, and a session where "Stuck with U" co-writers Whitney Phillips and Gian Stone tell the story of how Ariana Grande turned the track into a #1-charting Justin Bieber collaboration.
ASCAP Experience: Home Edition is open to everyone and is presented by the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators. In place of the organization's flagship, 15-year-strong songwriting conference, events will occur every Thursday from 3pm-6pm ET for the next couple of months, featuring hitmakers, producers, publishers, and industry leaders diving deep into the issues that matter most to the future of music.
3pm-3:40pm ET
The Publisher Share: A Conversation with Ryan Press of Warner Chappell Music
(with Shirley Halperin, Executive Editor of Music, Variety)
3:50pm-4:30pm ET
The Greatest Showmen: Pasek & Paul's Culture-Shifting Music for Screens
(with producer Marc Platt)
4:40pm-5:10pm ET
Sound Advice: How Songwriters Make Money
(with Latoya Lee, VP of A&R/Creative, Atlas Music Publishing | Bruce Waynne, MIDI Mafia/Transparence Entertainment Group)
5:20pm-6:00pm ET
The Making of a Groundbreaking Black Queer Musical with Michael R. Jackson
(with Sue Drew, GM of Creative, Kobalt Music)
6:10pm-6:50pm ET
Voice of the Culture: Preserving the Legacy of Black Music and Pushing the Culture Forward, with T.I., Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Azim Rashid
