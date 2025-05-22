Michael Mayer-Directed CHESS To Open On Broadway In Fall 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The long-rumored Broadway revival of Chess is officially moving forward. A series of newly released Equity casting notices confirm that the cult-favorite musical will return to Broadway in Fall 2025 in a production directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Funny Girl, Spring Awakening).

The production is currently holding union casting calls for Equity chorus singers, dancers, principals, and stage managers, with the first audition set for Tuesday, June 3 in New York City.

The revival will be directed by Mayer, with Lorin Latarro on choreography and Brian Usifer serving as music supervisor. Casting is led by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger, CSA, for producers Chess Champion LLC. A venue has not yet been announced.

The revival confirms speculation first reported by BroadwayWorld back in February when lyricist Tim Rice, told The Guardian, "Chess... is coming back to Broadway, believe it or not, this autumn."

Featuring music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and lyrics by Tim Rice, Chess originally opened on the West End in 1986 before making its Broadway debut in 1988. The musical centers on a Cold War-era chess tournament entangled with political tensions and romantic conflict, and has long remained a fan favorite for its sweeping score—including “Anthem,” “Nobody’s Side,” and “I Know Him So Well.”

The revival follows a 2023 Lincoln Center concert staging—also directed by Mayer—which featured Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo, and Solea Pfeiffer.