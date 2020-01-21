Michael James Scott Will Be Returning to ALADDIN as Genie in February

Disney Theatrical Productions President & Producer Thomas Schumacher announced this weekend at the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta, GA that Michael James Scott, an Aladdin original cast member, will be returning to Broadway on Friday, February 28th at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Scott has played Genie in four companies of the show on three continents and originated the role in the Australian company. He is currently beginning a limited engagement in his native Orlando, Florida starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 22nd.

Michael James Scott originated Genie in Aladdin Australia, where he earned a Helpmann Award for his performance. He's best known for originating "The Maggots Guy" in The Book of Mormon and The Minstrel in Something Rotten! on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include the original companies of Aladdin, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf, the original revival company of Hair, as well as Mamma Mia and Tarzan. His West End credits include the Genie in Aladdin and Hair. His other credits include the Fosse international tour, Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall and Jersey Boys in Las Vegas. His television and film credits include "Black Monday," "The Carrie Diaries," and Independent Woman. He is a proud Broadway Boys & Broadway Inspirational Voices member.

Major Attaway who currently plays the role, will play his final performance in Aladdin on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award®-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 10 million people, grossed over $1 billion and its global footprint includes productions in Tokyo, Germany, and on tour across North America.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





