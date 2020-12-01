Michael James Scott Releases A FIERCE CHRISTMAS EP Today

Michael James Scott has debuted his Christmas EP, "A Fierce Christmas" on all streaming platforms today. Songs include "Christmas Time is Here" (Arranged by Jim Abbott, Produced by Chett Gass & Jim Abbott and Additional Instrumentation by Chet Gass), "This Christmas" (Produced and Arranged by Chet Gass, Additonal Instrumentation by Anthony Santaniello, Mike Pinder & Kenny Anderson), "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (Produced and Arranged by Chet Gass), "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (Produced and Arranged by Chet Gass, Additional Instrumentation by Jim Abbott), and "The Christmas Song" (Produced and Arranged by Chet Gass).

Michael partnered with Scratch 17, a recording label based in his hometown of Orlando, Florida to produce the EP. This album, created during such uncertain times, is a new way to spread holiday cheer this season.

Michael James Scott says, "This year has been incredibly tough. And I'm protesting it-I'm protesting 2020 with joy. I am a gay, black man putting joy into the world. That's where this album comes from. I think it's important for people to know that it's OK to put out joy. It's OK to put out love. It's OK to put out light and laughter. It's OK to put out Fierceness. What better way to put it out there than with holiday music? We need some light!"

Michael James Scott is known for his iconic portrayal of the Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. He has toured as the Genie in London, on the North American Tour and in Australia. He had originated the role in Australia and won the Helpmann Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

His has also originated the following Broadway roles of The Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten as well as Dr. Gotswana (aka The Guy with the Maggot Problem) in The Book of Mormon. Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf, and Hair.

Off-Broadway, he co-starred in Here's to the Public opposite Donna McKechnie and was also part of the concert cast of Jerry Springer The Opera at Carnegie Hall. Outside NYC, he was a part of original Las Vegas company of Jersey Boys and played the Donkey in Shrek The Musical at the famous St. Louis Muny. Regional credits include Aida, Ragtime, South Pacific, Cinderella and Little Shop of Horrors.

On Television, he can most recently be seen on Showtime's "Black Monday" and The CW's "The Carrie Diaries."

He was a member of the critically acclaimed singing group The Broadway Boys and Grammy-nominated and Tony-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices. He can be heard on many original Broadway cast albums, multiple studio recordings, and the Broadway Boy's debut album "Lullaby of Broadway."

https://www.michaeljamesscott.com/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You