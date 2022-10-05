Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Michael James Scott, Lillias White, and More Added to Lineup of Broadway Inspirational Voices' BETTER DAYS Fundraiser

Tituss Burgess as previously announced will no longer be in attendance due to schedule conflict.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) has announced additional line-up for the BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony on October 24, 2022 at 7:00pm in the heart of Times Square. BIV will be honoring with special awards Tony Award winner André De Shields (Death of a Salesman, Becoming Lincoln, Hadestown), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Producer:TopDog/Underdog, Kimberly Akimbo), and three-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (VIVO, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton) for being true agents of INSPIRATION using the arts as a conduit for social change.

Beloved Stars In The House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will lead the way as guests revel in special guest performances curated by BIV Artistic Director Allen René Louis, including Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Michael James Scott (Disney's Aladdin, Something Rotten), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In The Heights), Daniel J. Watts (Tina, The Jam, Disney's Werewolf By Night), Crystal Monee Hall (RENT, Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls, The Sound and Soul of Sam Cooke), the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, with special appearances by Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry's series Have and Have Nots, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Fela!, The Life), and more.

In the intimate setting of the Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre's beautiful Penthouse Lobby, BIV supporters will have the opportunity to engage with honorees and performers throughout the evening. Not only will guests be bathed in BIV's glorious musical sound and spirit, there will also be a chance to learn about our innovative Arts & Education programs, and have the opportunity to further support the work that BIV has wholeheartedly done for more than 25 years.

BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony is October 24, 2022 at 7:00pm at the American Airlines Theatre's Penthouse Lobby. Ticket Packages available HERE or at www.BIVoices.org

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) is a diverse community choir of Broadway professionals united to change lives through the power of music and service. BIV is committed to supporting and strengthening communities in need.

In 1994 more than 32,000 people died from AIDS or AIDS-related complications in the U.S. Many of those deaths came from within the Broadway community. As Broadway grappled with the loss of an entire generation of artists, Tony and Grammy-nominated Michael McElroy (founder of the Broadway Inspirational Voices) saw in the community a profound need for hope, unity, and inspiration. He envisioned an organization where professional performers would come together and volunteer their talents to provide comfort, joy, and the promise of a better day-and as a result, The Broadway Gospel Choir was born. This magical synergy of authentic Gospel soul and Broadway bravura was re-imagined as the Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) in 1999 and they have been the theatre community's center of support and celebration ever since. In 2019, The Tony Awards Administration Committee presented the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to four outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry, and Broadway Inspirational Voices was a recipient. The Tony Honor was a resounding endorsement of BIV's enduring work and impact and in celebration of 25 years of service. In 2020, McElroy hand picked composer/singer Allen René Louis to become the new Artistic Director for BIV. BIV's diverse membership has represented over 140 Broadway shows since its inception. For more information - and for ways to DONATE - go to www.BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at handle @BIVoices.



