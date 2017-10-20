Michael Cumpsty to Direct THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Two River Theater

Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, continues its 2017/18 Season with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by Michael Cumpsty.

Performances will begin in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, on Saturday, November 11 and continue through Sunday, December 3. The opening night performance is Friday, November 17 at 7pm. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.

The cast of The Importance of Being Earnest includes Randy Danson (Lady Bracknell), Rosa Gilmore (Gwendolen Fairfax), Mahira Kakkar (Miss Prism), Chris Kipiniak (Rev. Canon Chasuble), Sam Lilja (Algernon Moncrieff), Bob Mackasek (Merriman), FedeRico Rodriguez (John Worthing), Henry Vick (Lane), and Liesel Allen Yeager (Cecily Cardew).

The creative team includes scenic designer Charlie Corcoran, costume designer Jess Goldstein, lighting designer Yuki Nakase, sound designer Elisheba Ittoop, and wigs designer Leah J. Loukas. The casting is by Heidi Griffiths & Kate Murray, and the stage manager is Rick Steiger.

"The truth is rarely pure, and almost never simple." Societal hypocrisies are put on blast, invented identities create confusion, and dazzling bon mots and plot twists keep the audience on their toes in Oscar Wilde's classic comedy of manners, appearances, lies, and love.

""The Importance of Being Earnest is a deliciously subversive play that brilliantly skewers the pretensions of British Victorian society. Or any 'society,' for that matter," says Artistic Director John Dias. "The play, which premiered in 1895, is considered Wilde's theatrical masterpiece; it bursts with fabulous wit and humor. And at its heart there's a story of romantic yearning for love and connection in a world where what's true-and earnest-is all but forbidden."

Ticket prices range from $40 to $70, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and U.S. military personnel, their families, and veterans. A limited number of $20 tickets are available for every performance; $20 tickets may be partial view. Tickets for patrons under 30 are $20 and include the best available seats at every performance. Tickets are available from tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400.

INSIDE TWO RIVER/AUDIENCE EXTRAS:

Inside Two River is a series of events specially curated for each Two River Theater production. For more information or to reserve seats, patrons should visit tworivertheater.org or call 732.345.1400.

Open Rehearsal

Tuesday, October 24 at 7pm in the Rechnitz Theater

Audiences are invited to join Two River Theater to watch an open rehearsal in the Rechnitz Theater with director Michael Cumpsty and members of the cast as they work on select scenes from the play. The rehearsal will include a short Q&A session, and will be followed by dessert and coffee in the lobby. To reserve a free ticket, interested patrons should call 732.345.1400 or visit www.tworivertheater.org.

Oscar Wilde 101 with Literary Manager Anika Chapin

Wednesday, November 8 at 7pm in the Marion Huber Theater

Some of the wittiest lines and some of the funniest plays ever written in English are the work of Oscar Wilde. Artistic Director Anika Chapin will discuss Oscar Wilde, his work, and his world in this free lecture. To reserve a free ticket, interested patrons should call 732.345.1400 or visit www.tworivertheater.org.

Nosotros: Spanish-language reading of The Importance of Being Earnest

Monday, November 27 at 7pm in the Marion Huber Theater

Two River Theater will present a Spanish-language reading of The Importance of Being Earnest, open to both Spanish-speaking and English-speaking audiences. For more information or to reserve a free ticket, interested patrons should call 732.345.1400 or visit www.tworivertheater.org.

Before Play and Lobby Display

Audiences will learn about Oscar Wilde and The Importance of Being Earnest in Two River's Before Play lecture series, which takes place 45 minutes prior to every performance, and Lobby Display.

Post-Play Conversations

Discussions with the cast and a member of Two River's Artistic staff will take place on Wednesday, November 22 at 1pm; Sunday, November 26 at 3pm; and Wednesday, November 29 at 7pm.

ACCESSIBILITY:

Working with Google, Two River has created and launched a virtual tour of its facility, which lives on Google Maps and tworivertheater.org. This virtual tour provides an additional level of support and benefit for patrons who use wheelchairs or require other assistance by allowing them to virtually come through the theater's front doors and view the space in detail in advance of their visit.

An audio-described performance is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29 at 1pm, and an open-captioned performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 2 at 3pm. Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $25 for patrons using these services. To reserve wheelchair-accessible seating or tickets to a performance listed above, patrons should call 732.345.1400 or e-mail boxoffice@trtc.org.

Since its founding in 1994, Two River Theater has been committed to creating great American theater by developing and producing work by some of the country's leading artists. We are proud to be viewed as a vital cultural resource in the community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Through 10 theatrical productions each year (including world premieres, musicals, classics and theater for young audiences) and 50+ annual events happening around Monmouth County, we produce exceptional theater and cultivate engaged audiences. Two River celebrates and honors our core values of Artistic Excellence; Education and Community Engagement; Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion; and Operational Excellence. Two River Theater is under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst. For more information, visit tworivertheater.org or call 732.345.1400.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

