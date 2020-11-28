Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Discuss Their New Christmas Album and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of your favorite stars' latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

On November 24, he chatted with Broadway and West End superstars Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, who just released a new album 'Together at Christmas,' available now!

The pair talked about the album and more in the interview!

"We got to around July or August and thought 'who knows what's going to happen'," Ball said. "We planned on doing this Christmas album this time next year, and we said 'should we do it now?'"

"We thought this year being what it's been, we thought, 'let's try and bring a little cheer to everybody's lives this Christmas'," Boe said.

Ball also gave some insight into how they were able to put the album together.

"The lovely thing is that all of the orchestrations had to be done in isolations, in everyone's homes, but we had this sort of window in the end of September where we could go into the studio together, still at a distance, but we were able to be together to sing which is really important."

Boe went on to discuss where the inspiration for the album came from, and how they chose which songs would be included.

"It was really a collaboration of everybody - myself, Michael, the producer, the record company...We came up with a great list of songs, but a traditional list, songs everybody knows. We weren't trying to be too clever. It's a Christmas album, let's put all the hits on there."

"It's the kind of album where you put it on, you want a big warm hug, and you want to be able to sing along to it," Ball said.

Watch the full interview below!

Two of the greatest voices in the world, Michael and Alfie are back doing what they love the most, but this time with an album packed full of holiday cheer! 2020 has been a year of isolation and social distancing and Michael and Alfie want to make this holiday season special, however you're together at Christmas.

The record has everything you could want from a Christmas album, and more. The pair breathe new life into favourites such as 'It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas', 'Silent Night' and 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', to name a few. Gregory Porter joins on 'The Christmas Song', and the duo perform the heart-warming 'My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours' - a brand new original song.

'Together at Christmas' follows the phenomenal success of the duo's previous three duet albums, their debut 'Together', which became the UK's best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot, 'Together Again' which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017, and 'Back Together' which landed them the No.2 spot in the Official Albums Chart. As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.

